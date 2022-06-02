It’s about to be another Hot Girl Summer. On Thursday, June 2, Megan Thee Stallion debuted the official music video for her latest single, “Plan B.” In it, the Houston hottie dons several iconic Mugler fits and looks flawless in every single one.

The video begins with a zoom-in on Megan’s lips as she begins rapping her song’s opening verse. “Still can’t believe I used to f*ck with you / popping plan B’s cause I ain’t plan to be stuck with you,” she says. The image gives off major Suga vibes, which is Megan’s 2020 EP that included her hit “Savage.” If you remember, the artwork for Suga was a close-up of a mouth wearing red lipstick against a black background.

In the “Plan B” video, Megan is against a black background as the camera zooms out from her mouth before cutting between multiple clips of Megan singing in two separate stunning Mugler looks. In some shots, Megan wears a black bodysuit and knee-high tights. In others, she opts for a black cutout blazer. Her video’s monochromatic aesthetic is a sharp contrast to her previous music video for “Sweetest Pie,” which saw Megan and Dua Lipa dressed up as witches in a colorful forest.

The simplicity of her new video makes you really focus on her rapping and lyrics. In April, Megan said on Twitter the song is inspired by previous relationships.

Later in the video, Megan dons a flesh-tone bodysuit, which she accessorizes with a black veil. In one scene, she’s completely submerged in water. Yes, water is mentioned in the song. “He submerged in it, like a baptism / He hit this water then he coming back a real n****,” she raps.

According to Complex, all the outfits the rapper wears in her new music video belong to Mugler, which is a luxury fashion brand that’s become a favorite of Megan’s. (And Dua’s, and Miley’s, and just about every pop star.) Megan previously wore Mugler while performing “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards last month.

In fact, Megan seems to love the brand so much that she even name-drops Mugler in her song. “Mugler suit in my meeting / wagyu steak when I’m eating,” Megan raps during the second verse of “Plan B.”

With Megan’s latest video now out, Hot Girl Summer is officially here. “Plan B” is about to be my summer jam, and I need to get my hands on a Mugler-inspired look ASAP. It’s about to be a good summer, hotties.