Dua And Megan Brought A Classic Fairytale To Life In The "Sweetest Pie" Music Video

Fans have been waiting years for Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion to collaborate. On March 11, it finally happened. The duo teamed up for a new single called “Sweetest Pie.” The track is filled with sexual innuendos of getting a taste of, uh, the sweetest pie. Naturally, the track’s music video is equally steamy with an interesting twist on a beloved fairytale.

The “Sweetest Pie” music video is an unofficial homage to Hansel and Gretel with Dua and Megan portraying witches in the fable. The original tale follows a brother and sister who discover a house made of gingerbread and candy in the woods. Eventually, they learn the house belongs to a witch who eats children and lures her victims in with sweets.

Can you tell where this is going? According to the opening credits, Megan came up with the concept and Dave Meyers directed. Dua and Megan’s “Sweetest Pie” music video starts similarly. It begins with an overview of a beautiful, lush green forest filled with chirping birds and a roaring waterfall. However, nothing is as it seems.

Two men are traveling through the woods when they stumble upon a mysterious glowing cave. Once they enter, they find a room full of sweets, and they waste no time digging in. They also encounter two beautiful women — Dua and Megan — who turn out to have a dark secret: They’re secretly witches that lure men to their deaths.

“This the ride of your life, hold on 'cause, baby, I might, I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie,” the duo sings.

Throughout the video, there are images of the men soaked in boiling hot water interspersed with images of Dua and Megan eating pie, revealing the girls are saving the best meal for themselves. The concept is unlike anything I’ve seen from the stars before, and it has me wishing the music video could be a full movie. I mean, did anyone else get Maleficent vibes?

Entertainment Weekly reported “Sweetest Pie” will appear on Megan’s upcoming second studio album. This will be the follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album, Good News, which dropped in November of 2020.

Don’t think this is the end of Megan and Dua’s work together. Starting on March 15, Megan will join Due on her Future Nostalgia tour as the opening act for shows in Denver, Tulsa, and Phoenix. If fans are lucky, maybe the duo will give them a taste of their new single live in concert next week.