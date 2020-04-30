Whether it's on TikTok, or the airwaves, listening to Meg Thee Stallion's "Savage" was inescapable after its March 2020 release. Now, thanks to Beyoncé, the song got a hot new remix, and it definitely holds its own against the original. Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix lyrics are everything.

By now you've probably memorized Megan's iconic chorus to her steamy song. The chorus inspired an endless amount of viral TikTok dances, so it makes sense Megan kept her iconic chorus the same for the remix. But she switched up all the verses in between with help from Bey. Her contribution is so good, I couldn't possibly pick my favorite line, but it's definitely between the one about starting an OnlyFans and the one about not knowing pain unless you have to jump to get into your jeans.

If this is your ultimate dream collab, you're not alone. Megan swears she's Beyoncé's biggest fan. "Everyone knows I'm Beyoncé's number-one fan. When I met her, I wanted to faint, but I had to keep it cool," Megan told Marie Claire in April.

Everything Queen Bey touches turns to gold, and the new version of the song has the Hive straight up losing it. In the first verse, both ladies sing in unision, and it's pure music magic.

Before we get into the lyrics of Megan and Bey's remix, listen to the amazing track below.

Now, here are the complete lyrics to the "Savage" remix below.

Verse 1

Queen B, want no smoke with me (Okay)

Been turnt, this motherfucker up eight hundred degree (Yeah)

My whole team eat, chef's kiss, she's a treat (Mwah)

Ooh, she so bougie, bougie, bon appétit

I'm a savage, attitude nasty

Talk big sh*t but my bank account matchin'

Hood, but I'm classy, rich but I'm ratchet

Haters kept my name in they mouth, now they gaggin', ah, ah

Bougie, he say they way that thang move it's a movie

I told lil' bro we gotta keep it low, leave me the room key

I done bled the block and now it's hot

B*tch, I'm Tunechi, I'm mood and I'm moody

Chorus

I'm a savage (Okay)

Classy, bougie, ratchet (Okay)

Sassy, moody, nasty (Hey, hey, yeah)

Acting stupid, what's happening? (Woah, woah)

B*tch, what's happening? (Woah, woah)

B*tch, I'm a savage, yeah (Okay)

Classy, bougie, ratchet, yeah (Okay)

Sassy, moody, nasty, huh

Acting stupid, what's happening?

B*tch, what's happening? (Ayy, ah)

Verse 2

Hips tik tok when I dance

On that Demon Time, she might start an Onlyfans (Onlyfans)

Big B and that B stands for bands

If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here's your chance

As I say, left cheek, right cheek, drop it low and let it swang

Texas up in this thang, put you up from this gang

I been poppin' my frame, gang, gang, gang, gang

If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby, you don't feel my pain (Oh, look)

Please don't get me hyped (I'm hyped), write my name in ice (Ice)

Can't argue with these lazy b*tches, I just raised my price

I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I pull up in my two-seater

And my momma was a savage, think I got this shit from Tina

Chorus

I'm a savage (Yeah)

Classy, bougie, ratchet (Okay)

Sassy, moody, nasty (Hey, hey, yeah)

Acting stupid, what's happening? (Woah, woah)

B*tch, what's happening? (Woah, woah)

B*tch, I'm a savage, yeah (Okay)

Classy, bougie, ratchet, yeah (Okay)

Sassy, moody, nasty, huh (Okay)

Acting stupid, what's happening?

B*tch, what's happening? (Ayy, ah)

Verse 3

Like Beyoncé, like me, he want a b*tch like the Stallion with the knees

He be like "Damn, how that thang movin' in them jeans"

Even D4l couldn't do it like me, like me

Oh, ooh

But I got this fatty ready just for you

Girl, I hope you don't catch me messin' 'round with you

Talkin' to myself in the mirror like "B*tch, you my boo"

I'm the shit, ooh (Ayy)

I need a mop to clean the floor, it's too much drip, ooh (Too much drip, ooh)

I keep a knot, I keep a watch, I keep a whip, ooh (I keep a whip, baow)

Let's play a game, Simon says I'm still that b*tch, ayy (Still that b*tch)

I'm still that b*tch, yeah (Ah)

Chorus

I'm a savage (Okay)

Classy, bougie, ratchet (Okay)

Sassy, moody, nasty (Hey, hey, yeah)

Acting stupid, what's happening? (Woah, woah)

B*tch, what's happening? (Woah, woah)

B*tch, I'm a savage, yeah (Okay)

Classy, bougie, ratchet, yeah (Okay)

Sassy, moody, nasty, huh

Acting stupid, what's happening?

B*tch, what's happening? (Ayy, ah)

Verse 4:

I heard they askin' for the Queen to buy some cameras in here

I'm a bad b*tch, she's a savage, no comparison here

I'ma flip my hair and look back while I twerk in the mirror

All this money in the room, think some scammers in here

I'm comin' straight up out that third eye, whip the whip like I stirred it

Woodgrain, we swervin', keepin' his mind on all of these curves

Coupe fly like a bird, cold on them like "Brrr"

I always keep my word, no I don't do cross-word

Stallion with the lightin', like them hot girls, them hips

I hop that shit, the way I hopped out and slid

I pop my shit, now watch me pop, pop again

I mopped the floor, now watch me sweep up these M's