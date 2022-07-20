After Everything, Khloé Reportedly Still Thinks Tristan’s A Great Dad

Let’s be real: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship was never sunshine and rainbows. Even if you haven’t been ~keeping up~ with the Kardashians, you probably know Thompson has a not-great habit of cheating on Kardashian. His paternity scandal in December 2021 didn’t exactly help smooth things over, either. The silver lining? Throughout all the painful relationship drama, the NBA star’s dedication to his and Kardashian’s daughter, True, hasn’t wavered, and Kardashian reportedly still thinks Thompson is a “wonderful dad.”

On July 20, an insider told Us Weekly how Kardashian feels about coparenting their new baby with her basketball player ex. (The child is expected to arrive any day now.) “One positive she’s clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True,” the source said. “Khloé has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too.”

Thompson also shares 5-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig, and the father and son seem to have a close relationship. However, Thompson reportedly has not yet met his son Theo, who was born in December 2021. Thompson fathered Theo with Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with Kardashian. He reportedly is “delaying” that child support case, too.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Though Kardashian and Thompson are reportedly only speaking when it comes to “coparenting matters,” it seems like both are hoping to keep things cordial. On July 19, Kardashian even liked a fan page’s Instagram video of Thompson with a mystery woman in Greece. The fan, @Kardashiansocial, wrote alongside the post, “I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due.” The Good American Founder seemed to approve this message with a double tap.

Here’s hoping the Kardashian-Thompson fam and their surrogate are all happy and healthy as they wait for the little one’s arrival.