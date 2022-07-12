A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 11, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Uh, There Is A LOT Going On With This Week’s Horoscope

There are some weeks that are calm and uneventful, cosmically-speaking, and then there are weeks like this. There are not one, not two, but three major astro events happening this week, including the biggest full moon of the year. No worries, though, we’ve laid out exactly what you can expect for your sign this week. READ MORE

Stormi Continues To Vibe "Just Like Mommy" In Her TikTok Debut

Honestly it was only a matter of time before Stormi started making content — it’s kiiiiiind of her family’s whole deal. While she has obviously been featured in some of Kylie’s TikToks before, this post was totally Stormi’s artistic vision from start to end. And I have to say, I would like to see more, thank you. READ MORE

Tayshia Adams Has A New Love In Her Life

We’ve watched Tayshia Adams fall in love before, but her latest fairy-tale love story features a much smaller cast: it’s just herself. She chats with Elite Daily about her decision to stop dating within Bachelor Nation and spend time nurturing the most important relationship that anyone can have. READ MORE

Here’s What To Do If Your Crush Likes Your Friend

Sure, love triangles are fun to watch on TV, but waaaaay less fun when they are affecting you in real life. This can be a pretty awkward situation to find yourself in, NGL, so having a game plan is helpful. READ MORE

