FYI, Tayshia Adams Is Done Dating Bachelor Nation

Tayshia Adams is single and definitely ready to mingle — but it sounds like she’s looking for something different in her next romance. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Bachelorette spilled all the juicy deets about her single life and her future dating plans — and apparently, Adams is done dating Bachelor Nation.

“I think I’m good, respectfully,” she laughed when ET host Lauren Zima asked about romantic potential within Bachelor Nation. “Respectfully, I think I’m good. I think I’m good.” I guess when it comes to Bachelor relationships, it’s been there, done that for Adams. Maybe she just doesn’t see herself with a Neil Lane diamond, after all?

In all seriousness, Adams’ decision might have something to do with her and fellow Bachelorette star Zac Clark’s breakup last year. The former couple met on The Bachelorette in 2020, got engaged that same year (with a Neil Lane ring, I might add), and then split in November 2021, reportedly because of busy schedules and general incompatibility. Between that and her previous split from Bachelor in Paradise’s John Paul Jones, I get why she’d be reluctant to dip her toe into the Bachelor Dating pool again — yes, including the pool at Paradise. (She appeared on Season 6 in 2019.)

Limited dating pool aside, Adams seems to be thriving on her own, and I’m living for it. During the interview, she revealed that she bought a brand new place for herself in New York City, “came back to [her] center,” and has “really been living [her] best life.” (Everyone needs a Swift-inspired “Welcome To New York” kinda moment sometimes. Glad Adams is enjoying hers.)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

These days, Adams is back on the grind and super excited to pursue more hosting gigs, including the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on June 5. And honestly, it seems like she may not be single for much longer if all goes according to plan at the award show. She dished, “I mean... I may have picked certain people to be there so that way I can possibly say hello,” before hastily adding, “I’m kidding.” Sureeee. When pressed if she has a reality TV crush, she responded with a telling, “I mean... yeah?” (Personally, I hope she has a fling with Harry Jowsey.)

Hmm. Seems to me like there may be a new reality TV golden couple in the works. ABC just might not be the lucky network to capture it.