​In a series of interviews, Clarky and the Queen — every power couple needs a nickname — opened up about how their feelings for each other developed over the course of the show. ​​

"[There were]​ a couple of moments that he really won my heart over," Adams told Elite Daily on Dec. 23. "Aside from him interacting with my family and that going so well, I think it also has to be our hometown date. I think he was just so thoughtful and kind and loving that day. I really did start to see a life with him in New York. So that kind of sold me."

During that same interview, Clark revealed a sweet tidbit about their night in the fantasy suite: "We had this amazing conversation and Tayshia fell asleep in my arms at probably about 4 a.m., and I didn't feel like I needed to keep her up. I didn't feel like we had to talk about a bunch more things. It was just this peaceful moment and it felt like everything was right."

He also recalled the meaningful moment after a rose ceremony when he realized Adams was his perfect match. “The guy came out with the tray of champagne and there was four champagnes and one apple cider and she looks at him and she goes, ‘No, I’m drinking apple cider with him tonight,’” he explained during a Dec. 31 appearance on the Clickbait podcast. “And I said, ‘What?!’ She made the guy go back, get an apple cider while all these people are waiting. So, she was on team Clarky that day, and that’s when I knew.”

As for their future? Well, it looked bright. Adams, a California native, announced her plans to be bicoastal during a Dec. 23 interview on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "I'm going to keep my place here. But yeah, we're moving in together!" she shared. Clark's home in New York City was an ideal spot for the former phlebotomist. "I wanted to move to New York last November, but it didn't work out. But look at it now!" she said.