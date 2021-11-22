Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark's Relationship Timeline Was A Journey
Raise your hand if you also feel emotionally crushed by their split.
Every rose has its thorns — including Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s relationship timeline. The couple initially met when Adams stepped in to replace Clare Crawley as the lead for Season 16 of The Bachelorette. While Clark didn’t win her first impression rose, they developed a powerful connection during their first one-on-one date, during which they dressed up as a bride and a groom. That scene felt like foreshadowing — it was all too easy to imagine them as a happily married couple. Sure enough, Clark popped the question to Adams with a Neil Lane ring, and shortly thereafter, she moved from California to New York to live with her fiancé.
Engaged life seemed to suit them: They celebrated Christmas together, spent time with each other’s families, traveled, and even ran the New York City Marathon side by side. They even began planning their wedding.
However, breakup rumors tended to swirl around them, and ultimately, those whispers turned out to be true. Approximately one year after fans fell in love with them, Adams and Clark went their separate ways. On Nov. 22, her rep told multiple outlets, “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple.”
Here’s how their ~ journey ~ as a couple progressed.