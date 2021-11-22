Get your box of tissues ready: it’s officially over for Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark. Adam’s rep confirmed the breakup on Nov. 22, telling multiple outlets, “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple.” And no, I’m not OK, but I can’t say I’m fully surprised, either.

The split confirmation comes after speculation that Zayshia was on a break. On Nov. 19, a source told Life & Style that the couple was taking a break. “They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” the insider claimed, adding, “It doesn’t look good.”

But only three days later, it seems like that break had transitioned into a full-on breakup. “They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways,” the couple’s rep told Life & Style. “They really did have a good run,” they added.

Speaking of runs, the breakup announcement actually follows some speculation on DeuxMoi, an Instagram account dedicated to celebrity gossip, that revealed Zayshia’s romantic marathon run might not have been everything it seemed. Anonymous sources claimed that Clark was a little harsh while encouraging Adams to complete the race.

It’s not like Adams’ rep gave any real tea when it comes to the reason behind their split, but fans on Reddit did notice that her shoutout to Clark after the marathon wasn’t super romantic. In her post, she simply thanked him for “running with [her] every step of the way.” She also never commented on Clark’s IG post dedicated to her marathon run though she did like it.

And that’s not the only post that Adams has liked recently. On Nov. 21, the former Bachelorette double-tapped a post that read, “Finally I realized that I was never asking for too much. I was just asking the wrong person.” Ouch.

So what does this breakup announcement mean for Adams and Clark going forward? Understandably, there’s still a lot up in the air, but according to an E! source, Adams is planning on staying in New York City, Clark’s hometown. But don’t get your hopes up for a potential reunion. Chances are, that won’t be happening anytime soon.

For Adams, at least, it sounds like there were some unmet expectations that contributed to their split. So I don’t blame either of them for searching for more. We all deserved to feel fulfilled by our romantic partners, even if that means taking back that final rose.