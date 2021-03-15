The most recent Bachelorette has been spotted without her Neil Lane engagement ring recently, but according to her, she and her fiancé are still going strong. Tayshia Adams responded to the Zac Clark breakup rumors in a series of Instagram Story videos on March 15, and it sounds like there's absolutely nothing to worry about. “There are all of these weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and Zac and I are broken up,” she said. "Everything is good."

She said she felt compelled to address the rumors because she woke up to "hundreds of DMs" about her bare ring finger after she recently used her left hand to film a video. But according to Adams, the only reason she isn't wearing her three-carat, emerald-cut sparkler is because she's currently having it cleaned and resized; the original band was apparently a little too big for her. She said she expects to have her ring back by Tuesday, March 16 or Wednesday, March 17.

She reassured fans that her relationship is still perfectly rosy. "Everything is good on this forefront, thank you so much for being concerned," she said. "We're good! We're chilling!"

The former phlebotomist captioned the video with a request for her fans. “Not gonna lie, I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol,” she wrote. “I love that there’s so much love and support around our relationship but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us.”

Clark hasn't addressed the breakup rumors, but he's not as active on Instagram as his fiancée is. Still, it's notable that his last post was a sweet Valentine's Day message. "Happy love day Queen," he wrote. Adams commented, "My forever Valentine." These two are cute!

Breakup rumors aside, Adams is fully thriving right now. Not only is she living her dream life in New York City with Clark, but she's also gearing up to co-host Season 17 of The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. While ABC hasn't announced the season premiere date yet, it's safe to say that whenever it airs, Adams' rock will be sitting pretty on her ring finger.