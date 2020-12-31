Even if you watched her entire season of The Bachelorette, I bet you still don't know the moment Zac Clark knew Tayshia Adams was serious about him. The moment had to do with the fact that Clark is sober, a revelation he made to Adams early on in her season. When Adams chose not to drink one night after a rose ceremony, Clark knew she was serious about him.

“The guy came out with the tray of champagne and there was four champagnes and one apple cider and she looks at him and she goes, ‘No, I’m drinking apple cider with him tonight,’” he recalled during a Dec. 31 appearance on the Clickbait podcast alongside Adams. “And I said, ‘What?!’ She made the guy go back, get an apple cider while all these people are waiting. So, she was on team Clarky that day, and that’s when I knew.”

Needless to say, as Clark is sober, he was not drinking at all throughout the filming of the show. Even when he was seen holding glasses of champagne or what not during various scenes on the show, Clark was strictly drinking virgin beverages. “No, there was no drinking on the show. Sober to me means no drugs, no alcohol, no nothing since August of 2011,” he shared on the podcast. “And I gotta say, you know, everyone who worked on the show, anytime there was a toast, there was someone with an apple cider sparkling…”

Adams chimed in, "Or even ginger ale at times. But, like, regardless, who’s going to claim that they’re sober and then when it comes to a toast, be like, ‘Just one glass of champagne!’”

Adams and Clark got engaged during the finale of her season of The Bachelorette, which aired on Dec. 22. "I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe that there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away," Adams told Clark when she first approached him. "I’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real and I feel it, too. And I want to make more traditions and jump into fountains all over the world with you. I’m ready to hail a taxi and I’m ready to start a life with you. But also, I love you Zac Clark. And I’ll do absolutely anything to keep that huge smile on your face, because you do everything to keep a huge smile on mine."

Clark replied, "The night of my hometown… you walked in. When my parents got to see that smile on my face, you gave them the best gift you could ever give them. They haven’t seen me that happy in years. You did that. And that’s how I know. That’s when they knew. And the other night we were talking, we spoke about this idea of someone choosing you and I can’t picture another day, another moment without you in my life. And, if you’ll let me, I’m gonna choose you right now. I’m gonna choose you tomorrow morning. I’m gonna choose you next week. And next year. I’m gonna choose you forever. Because I love you."

You peep his non-alcoholic beverage in that clip?

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).