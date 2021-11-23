There’s a reason why Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s breakup hurts so much — because, according to sources, no one did anything wrong. There’s no person or situation to blame for the split. At the end of the day, Zayshia reportedly decided that they just weren’t right for each other. “[Adams and Clark] are a total mismatch,” a source claimed to People on Nov. 22. I’m already crying.

The source claimed that things have been difficult for Adams and Clark for some time now, partly due to their hectic lives. “Things have been strained through the fall. Both of their schedules have been really tough,” the insider said, adding, "Tayshia has been very busy and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult.”

And this tension only highlighted their differences. “She's also way more comfortable in the spotlight because of her job and he's much less so,” the source claimed. “They're both good people — she's amazing and he's a great guy and very passionate about his work.” Still, “[a]t the end of the day, they're very different people.”

A source told E! the same sad story. “Both of their busy schedules have been keeping them apart and their communication hasn't been great,” the insider claimed to the outlet on Nov. 22. “They were arguing a lot and decided it would be best to split.” An insider close to Clark added, “Tayshia and Zac didn't see eye to eye on several important issues and ultimately realized a long-term relationship between the two of them wouldn't work out.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The relationship reportedly hit its breaking point shortly before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, a source claimed to Us Weekly that there was “noticeable tension between them” during a recent outing. According to that source, the split “happened very recently.”

Amid reports of the breakup, Clark’s nonprofit organization, Release Recovery Foundation, postponed a previously scheduled event. “Tonight’s group run has been postponed,” read a message posted to the foundation’s Instagram page on Nov. 22, per Us Weekly. “We will be back at it soon. Happy Thanksgiving. We are grateful for all of you.”

We wish both Adams and Clark peaceful (and separate) Thanksgivings.