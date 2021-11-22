These Tweets About Tayshia & Zac's Breakup Actually Gut Me

On Nov. 22, a representative for Tayshia Adams confirmed that the former Bachelorette and her fiancé Zac Clark had called off their engagement. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” the rep told People. The announcement comes after several unconfirmed reports that Adams and Clark were taking a break, and suffice to say, Bachelorette fans on Twitter had some feelings. In fact, I think the last time Bachelor Nation collectively cried this much was during Clark’s heartfelt, on-screen proposal in December 2020.

Fans first started worrying about the couple’s status when a source told Life & Style they were reportedly taking a break. “They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out. It doesn’t look good,” the insider said on Nov. 20. Even before that report, though, some sleuths noticed Adams wasn’t wearing her engagement ring while attending the Nov. 18 House of Gucci premiere.

Adams and Clark fell in love on Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, and up until very recently, the couple seemed to be going strong. On Nov. 7, they ran the New York City Marathon together, and Clark gushed about Adams’ “humility and courage” and decision to run the race despite her chronic knee and back pain. “I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way,” he wrote in an Instagram post. Adams, on the other hand, penned a thoughtful caption about learning to appreciate her own “strength and resilience,” and she thanked Clark for running alongside her “every step of the way.”

As for what’s next, one source told E! News that Adams plans on staying in New York. I, meanwhile, will be tweeting through the tears — and I’m not alone. Here’s what Bachelor Nation had to say about Adams and Clark’s rumored break-turned-breakup.

In short, no one is OK, and love may or may not be real. Stay strong, Zayshia fans.