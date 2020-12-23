When you know, you know. But unlike Season 16's original Bachelorette Clare Crawley — who basically fell in love with Dale Moss at first sight — it took a little while before Tayshia Adams knew Zac Clark was the one. During a Dec. 23 appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Adams explained how she was "a little more reserved" and "a little more shy" with Clark initially. "...usually, I'm a little loud and bubbly, and with him, I knew I was in trouble," she told hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. She added, "I knew he had something that I've been looking for, that I've never found before."

According to Adams, it wasn't until the very end of her journey when everything "clicked," allowing her to see Clark was the right fit. "I think Ben [Smith] is an amazing man, but [Clark] checked off boxes that I'm looking for, and then some. Things that I didn't even know that I wanted and when I was with him, I was like, I want that," she explained. It may not have been clear to her in the beginning, but after talking to her parents, Adams knew Clark could "balance [her] out in the ways [she has] been looking for."

Adams expressed a similar sentiment during a Dec. 23 interview with Elite Daily. When asked whether there was a moment when she felt sure about Clark, Adams said, "I don't think it was a specific moment. I think it was a couple of moments that he kind of just really won my heart over. But aside from him interacting with my family and that going so well, I think it also has to be our hometown date. I think he was just so thoughtful and kind and loving that day. I really did start to see like a life with him in New York. So that kind of sold me."

When asked the same question, Clark said, there were several "really special moments" when he felt a connection with Adams, such as their first one-on-one date on the Ferris wheel, as well as a private moment they shared in the fantasy suite (and no, it wasn't the moment you'd expect). As he explained, "...we had this amazing conversation and Tayshia fell asleep in my arms at probably about 4:00 AM, and I didn't feel like I needed to keep her up, I didn't feel like we had to talk about a bunch of more things. It was just this peaceful moment and it felt like everything was right." Swoon!

I can't wait to see what the future holds for Clarky and the Queen.