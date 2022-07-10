Prince George made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 10, and naturally, fans are going wild over the adorable photos of the young royal. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son was spotted in the Royal Box along with his parents, marking the 9-year-old’s first ever attendance at the sporting event. These photos of Prince George’s first Wimbledon are a 2022 mood that’ll have you saying, “Aw!”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought their first-born son to Day 14 of Wimbledon in London on Sunday to catch the men's final between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovik. As per usual, the royal family looked super stylish for the occasion, with Prince William and Prince George both donning smart suits. Middleton opted for a navy and white polk-a-dot dress.

It wasn’t long before Prince George captured the attention of tennis fans with his adorable facial expressions while watching the match. The 9-year-old looked like he was paying close attention to the intense game and his expressive face displayed a whole range of moods that’ll have you laughin’ at his sheer cuteness.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Prince George’s meme-able face, with photos of the new tennis fan at the event going viral on Twitter. One user said that Prince George “channel[led] the entire country’s mood watching #Kyrgios antics.”

Though Prince George’s debut appearance was a nice surprise, Middleton and Prince William are regulars at Wimbledon every year. The couple also attended the men’s singles quarterfinal match earlier in the week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s second-born son, Prince Louis, also got plenty of attention for his facial expressions at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee in June. It’s safe to say that the kids of the royal family are stealing the spotlight with their adorable antics.