There Are 3 Major Astro Events Brewing In Your July 11 Weekly Horoscope

With July now in full swing, I’m sure you’re many things: excited to continue your summer plans, ready for Cancer season to be over (the feels have been real), and lastly, very, very hot. While you reapply your sunscreen, get ready for your July 11, 2022 weekly horoscope, because it’s packed with some pretty major astrological events. A full moon, cazimi, and Venus ingress are on the horizon, but don’t worry, good things tend to come in threes. The astrology of this week is bringing themes around long-term stability, structure, and success to the forefront, while also reminding you not to neglect your gut instincts. Your emotional needs are still the driving force of many of your decisions now, but that doesn’t make them any less valid. In fact, they’re currently your biggest strength.

On July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will light up the sky, shifting your attention to your need for discipline, structure, and success. The moon’s considered to be in detriment in this cardinal earth sign, because Capricorn prioritizes boundaries, tradition, and hard work, not so much the emotional ebbs and flows the moon’s concerned with. Because of this, you may be feeling emotionally disconnected on this day, but it could ultimately serve as a breath of fresh air. Since Cancer season began on June 22, you’ve been called to lean heavily into your emotional needs. So much so, you may have neglected a responsibility or two for the sake of self-care. The full moon on July 13 could serve as a time to refocus on your goals and ambitions, as a way to better support your emotional needs in the long run. It’s a great day to brainstorm a plan for your long-term success.

Mercury will conjoin the heart of the sun on July 16, in the cardinal water sign of Cancer. This is an important period in Mercury’s synodic cycle, as it marks a period where the communication planet is essentially being cleansed and renewed by the sun. On this day, expect mental clarity around your emotional needs and what ultimately matters to you. Your intuition is also likely to be heightened today, so be sure to listen to what your gut instincts are trying to tell you now.

As the week comes to a close, Venus will shift into Cancer on July 17, shifting the ways you seek pleasure and connection from curious, mentally stimulating encounters towards emotionally-comforting affairs. As Venus steps into this cardinal water sign, she’s looking for security; a safe, nourishing place to call home, where vulnerability is welcome. Venus is far more likely to play it safe now than when she was in Gemini, making it a perfect time to reconnect with family or friends you may have lost touch with.

Here’s what each zodiac sign can expect from these transits this week:

Aries July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’ve been a homebody as of late, Aries, but it’s been bringing plenty of emotional comfort and security into your private world as the sun’s been traveling through your fourth house. On July 13, however, you’ll be called out of your shell in order to assess your professional goals as the full moon lights up your 10th house of career. If you’ve been struggling to find ways to balance your personal needs alongside your work responsibilities, the full moon will throw you back into your need for success. Just try to remember why these achievements really matter to you at the end of the day.

Taurus July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Venus, shifts into Cancer this week, bringing your need for unity and connection to how you share thoughts and ideas within your immediate environment. Your emotions are oftentimes very closely tied to your opinions, and while you may be cautious at time to share them with others (and quick to defend them), now is a great time to speak your mind. It’s easier to form bonds with others through shared perspectives now, and who knows? You may find that as you allow yourself to be vulnerable, you learn something new in the process.

Gemini July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the sun-Mercury cazimi takes place on July 16, you’ll feel a strong sense of mental clarity this week as your chart ruler, Mercury, becomes renewed by the sun’s rays. Taking place in your second house of money and resources, now is a great time to sort out any ideas or plans you have for your finances, especially when it comes to securing your possessions. As the mutable, air sign of the zodiac, you may tend to overlook what your emotions are telling you, but be sure to tune in now. Your intuition is clear, and it has plenty to say regarding how you should be making use of your resources.

Cancer July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you in terms of astrological transits, Cancer, but the full moon in Capricorn on July 13 is certain to be the most eventful. As it lights up your seventh house of relationships, something is being revealed to you now when it comes to your connections with others. The people in your life are meant to keep you grounded, but this doesn’t mean that you have to leave your need for emotional security behind. Now’s a good time to assess whether or not you feel safe and nurtured by the people around you.

Leo July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On July 16, your chart ruler, the sun, will form a cazimi with Mercury, the planet of communication, in your 12th house of isolation. This is a period where you’re being called to draw your vibrant, expressive energy inward, and on this day, you’ll be feeling a sense of clarity when it comes to nurturing and caring for yourself behind closed doors. You may tend to neglect your deepest emotional needs, so be sure to lean into rest and downtime now as you prepare for your own season’s arrival, and think about some ways that you can cater to your inner child.

Virgo July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a week full of socialization for you, Virgo, as your chart ruler, Mercury, conjoins the heart of the sun in your 11th house on July 16. On this day, expect to be counseling others more than usual. Your community is eager to hear what you have to say now. You’re considered to be the caretaker of your social networks, but on this day, expect that energy to be kicked up a notch. It’s important that you surround yourself with people who will care for your needs in return, though, because your feelings are just as important as everyone else’s.

Libra July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On July 13, the full moon in Capricorn will shine a light into your fourth house of home and family matters, bringing the need for structure and tradition to the forefront here. You’ve been experiencing plenty of new career growth and opportunities as of late, but it’s time to take a closer look at the solidity of your foundation in your private world. In order for you to thrive professionally, there’s some responsibilities that you may have to embrace at home, and this is the perfect week to roll up your sleeves and put a plan together.

Scorpio July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the full moon in Capricorn illuminates your third house of thoughts, opinions, and ideas on July 13, you’ll be prompted to consider what structures you may need to incorporate in order to further your understandings and sharpen your skills. Cancer season’s allowed you to become more open to new beliefs and walks of life, but in order to further expand your horizons, it’s important to water your foundation. It’s a great time to pick up new books, or tune into a new podcast. You’re a sponge for new information now.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Sagittarius July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On July 16, the sun and Mercury will conjoin in your eighth house of boundaries and shared resources, bringing you clarity when it comes to how you’ve been interacting with the people in your life. In order to fully show up for others, you have to show up for yourself first, and the people you surround yourself with should understand and support that. Your needs shouldn’t be neglected as you care for other people, and this week is the perfect time to set some healthy boundaries with them.

Capricorn July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you, Capricorn, as the full moon illuminates your first house of self on July 13. Your relationships have been a major priority for you this season, but it’s now time for you to shift your focus to your own identity. How have you been honoring the need for structure and discipline in your own life? If Cancer season’s had you in your feelings, this week is a great time to refocus on your personal goals and ambitions. Just be sure to remember that your emotional connections don’t have to be neglected in order for you to succeed.

Aquarius July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’ve been all about prioritizing your physical health and wellness as of late, but on July 13, the full moon in Capricorn will prompt you to shift your focus towards your mental health practices. You’ve been leaning more into how your body’s been feeling, and now is the perfect time to consider how it’s been effecting you internally. While it’s been beneficial reconnecting with your emotions, the full moon in Capricorn is reminding you of the structures and discipline necessary in order for you to achieve emotional contentment. It’s a good time to implement some new wellness practices behind the scenes.

Pisces July 11, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a creative season for you, Pisces, as Venus steps into your fifth house on July 17. As Venus moves into Cancer on this day, you’ll be inspired to channel your emotions into your passion projects, making this a great time to flex your artistic muscles. You may also find that romantic endeavors take center stage now, since Venus rules over intimacy and connection, and rejoices in the fifth house. It’s the perfect time to go on dates, flirt, and mingle, while prioritizing your emotional needs at the same time.