This Dream Job Will Pay You To Go On Lavish Summer Vacays

Summer jobs are all about getting outside and enjoying the nice weather while earning cash. If getting paid to try out and recommend destinations around town sounds like your thing, you’ll want to check out EduBirdie’s Summer Reviewer gig, because it sounds like a total dream job. After all, you’ll rake in $1,000 for every trendy hotspot you review, which could range from a nightclub to a landmark. Here’s how to apply for EduBirdie’s 2022 Summer Reviewer job for a summer of adventure.

EduBirdie is on the hunt for ten Summer Reviewers to spend their break reviewing top student destinations in the United States and Canada. If you get chosen for the role, you can look forward to immersing yourself in day and night life of popular getaway destinations, which could look like tasting street food, chowing down at restaurants, playing beach volleyball, attending exciting events, and so much more. You’ll work together with the brand to create the list of summer vacay spots to visit, and the best part is, you’ll earn $1,000 for every place you review.

To be considered for the gig, you’ll need to submit this online application by midnight on July 15. You also have the option to apply by sending an email to job@edubirdie.com with “Summer Reviewer” as a subject, along with a motivation letter that gives a short summary of yourself and why you think you’d be a fit for the role.

According to the job listing, the perfect candidate for the position is a “real student or student at heart” who writes great reviews. It’s also a bonus to have a “strong social media presence” and have experience “creating similar content.”

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

EduBirdie’s Summer Reviewers will review hotspots in the following cities: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Ashburn, Houston, Dallas, Washington, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Seattle, Boston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, San Antonio, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Columbus, Roseville, Miami, Orlando, Denver, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria, Ottawa, Quebec. If none of those cities is near you, don’t fret, because the brand may add some additional destinations based on the location of the Reviewers. Finally, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old to be eligible for the gig.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be a Summer Reviewer, make sure to send in your application by July 15.