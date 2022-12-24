Elite Daily Newsletter: December 23, 2022
Your 2023 career horoscope is bringing so much good energy, how to take care of your mental health during the holidays, and more.
Your Career Horoscope For 2023 Is Bringing So Much Good Energy
There will always be a series of astrological shifts and transits that supercharge certain areas of your life, but in the end, it’s up to you to harness the energy wisely. And if you’re planning to work diligently towards your long-term goals next year, you’ll want to pay attention to your 10th house (aka the midheaven) as you’re reading your career horoscope for next year. READ MORE
The Expert Guide To Taking Care Of Your Mental Health This Holiday Season
Gifts, family time, cuddling up by the fireplace, snow angels, soft cookies, cups of hot cocoa — for many people, the holiday season is pleasant. But for others, it could be dreaded. Whatever’s concerning you, you’re not alone: According to a 2015 Healthline survey, 44% of people report feeling “somewhat stressed” during the holidays, with 18% feeling “very stressed.” So, it’s vital to prioritize yourself as much as you would at any other time of year. To navigate your mental health during the holiday season, Elite Daily spoke to three experts about their best guidance. READ MORE
After watching her navigate and ultimately fall in love with “The City of Lights” in Season 1, you’ve probably *also* set your eyes on Paris as a future travel destination. Whether you’re planning for an upcoming trip or putting together a bucket list itinerary, you’ll want to visit a few of the Emily in Paris filming locations to really live like Emily does for a day. READ MORE
If Twitter Dies, I'll Really Miss My NSFW Account
For years on Twitter, gay men have found an outlet for sexual expression by posting on their “alts,” typically anonymous NSFW accounts that range from thirst traps and amateur hookup videos to semi-professional pornography and OnlyFans promotion. The account known as @AltieEilish began sharing horny photos and videos in 2021. To date, he has more than 33,000 followers and a burgeoning OnlyFans account that supplements his income as a (recently unemployed) 32-year-old theater director and professor in New York City. “I kind of realized I was hot because of my alt,” he tells Elite Daily. READ MORE
