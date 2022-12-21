John Mayer Says He "Didn't Write" His Womanizer Reputation

As the iconic Taylor Swift once said, “If guys don’t want me to write bad songs about them, then they shouldn’t do bad things.” Apparently, that’s a lesson John Mayer is still learning. On Dec. 20, Mayer appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and attempted to put some rumors to rest. During the interview, Mayer talked about his dating reputation — which he thinks is undeserved.

When asked about his “womanizer” reputation, Mayer seemed reluctant to dive into it. “That is what that is,” he told host Alex Cooper. “That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine. Maybe I had a hand in it or something.” (Siri, play “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”)

He also opened up about seeking a long-term relationship, something he said he has always wanted. "Every relationship I’ve ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance," Mayer said. "My entire life, today included, if you told me that I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested. I’ve always sought potential for a long-term relationship." (Mayer and Swift reportedly dated for a few months between December 2009 and early 2010, when she was 19 and he was 32.)

Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images

Mayer also opened up about his current dating life, or lack thereof. He explained that he was “currently single,” adding, "Dating is no longer a codified activity for me. I don't really date. I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage."

Perhaps the most surprising moment of the interview? When Mayer explained that after getting intimate, he likes to play guitar in the nude “with a little gut hanging over, sitting Indian-style on the edge of the bed.” That’s... certainly something to picture.