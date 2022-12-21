Here’s How The Secret Service Handles Michelle & Barack's PDA

Having little to no privacy might be a challenge, but Michelle and Barack Obama are used to it. Throughout their eight years in the White House, the former president and first lady managed to keep the romance alive — and years later, they’re still going strong. One key to their happiness? Occasional PDA, which the Secret Service has a system for handling, BTW.

On Dec. 20, Michelle appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, revealing some behind-the-scenes details about her and Barack’s marriage. Apparently, when the couple is feeling a little romantic, the Secret Service does their best to give them privacy. "They tend to turn," Michelle explained, per E!. "They tend to look away."

Per Michelle, having the Secret Service around is NBD at this point. "You get adjusted to it," she told Kelly. "And the Secret Service agents, they are like our family." It’s a perspective she’s encouraged her daughters, Malia and Sasha, to keep in mind, as well. "I had to tell my girls this, throughout the White House, you don't complain about this. This is what service is. This part of it. It was an honor to serve, and there's shortcomings that come with it. There’s sacrifices. But I'm not gonna complain when people are serving in the military and they have real hardships, and there are military families and families who are struggling, I'm not gonna complain about Secret Service."

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

In October, Michelle and Barack celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. At the time, Barack wrote, “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day — that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” Michelle also shared a tribute, writing to her husband, “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side,” Michelle added. “Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘”