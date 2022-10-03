Can The Obamas Please Stop Being This Cute For Like, 1 Second

The summer of 2022 is over and done with, which can only mean one thing: cuffing season has officially begun. While millions of people across the country have already started scrambling to find their seasonal soulmate, one prominent political pair is (yet again) giving everyone some serious fall FOMO in the love department. Barack and Michelle Obama’s Instagram posts for their 2022 wedding anniversary are beyond adorable, and they perfectly capture the entire mood of their marriage. If seeing how cute they are together doesn’t make you want to cozy up to someone special, I don’t know what will.

The former first couple started autumn off on the right foot by celebrating three decades of marriage on Oct. 3. “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t,” Obama wrote in his Oct. 3 Instagram post. “I do know that I won the lottery that day — that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!” Alongside his anniversary message, Obama posted a photo of himself and Michelle snuggled up along a rocky coastal backdrop. His head rested on Michelle’s shoulder, and they were both wearing the cutest smiles. Honestly, how much more wholesome can their relationship get?

As it turns out, their relationship can get a lot more wholesome. Michelle also posted her own heartwarming message to her husband. “Happy anniversary to the man I love!” she wrote in her Oct. 3 post via Instagram. In this photo, the presidential pair is standing barefoot on the sandy coastline. Barack’s arm is wrapped around his wife’s shoulders, and they still have those goofy grins plastered on their faces. “These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side,” Michelle added. “Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘”

Even better — both posts were a slideshow, featuring matching snapshots of their names written in the beach sand surrounded by a heart, followed by throwback pics from their 1992 wedding. Seriously, can they save some romance for the rest of us?

Throughout their relationship, the couple has continually leaned on one another for support and guidance. Speaking at the July 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Michelle shared some words of wisdom about marriage being a mutual partnership — something she clearly shares with Obama. “It's important to marry somebody who is your equal, and to marry and be with somebody who wants you to win as much as you want them to win,” she said. After three decades of marriage (and eight years in the White House), it’s no surprise this couple’s relationship is stronger than ever.