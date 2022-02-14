Barack Obama’s Valentine’s Day Tweet To Michelle Is Pure #RelationshipGoals

When it comes to love in politics, everyone knows the Obamas are holding it down, especially on Valentine’s Day. Even after three decades of marriage, the former first couple is still one of the most adorable pairs to ever grace the White House, and it definitely shows. Former President Barack Obama’s Valentine’s Day tweet to Michelle is so sweet, it’ll put you right in your feels. All I can say is bravo, Barry — ya did good, bud.

“Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle!” Obama wrote in his Feb. 14 post, featuring a photo of him and his wife dancing at the 2013 inaugural ball. While the former president’s head is turned away from the camera, Michelle can be seen wearing a gorgeous cherry-red Jason Wu gown, as well as an ear-to-ear grin. “With a smile that lights up the world, you're truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life,” Obama added in his tweet. I mean, how much more adorable can White House love get? The two are definitely relationship goals.

Although the two spent eight years in the White House together, their relationship history goes back much further than that — and it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, when the couple first met, Michelle admitted she had her reservations. She was tasked with mentoring Obama at the Chicago Firm of Sidley Austin, and she wasn’t too stoked about it.

“Because I went to Harvard and he went to Harvard, and the firm thought, Oh, we’ll hook these two people up,” she said in an October 2008 interview with ABC News. “There was a little intrigue, but I must say after about a month — Barack, about a month in, asked me out. And I thought, ‘No way. This is completely tacky.’”

Tacky? Phew, that’s a heavy word. Thankfully, Obama stuck around long enough to win her over. According to Michelle, after a date involving ice cream, a long walk, and a movie, she was finally ready to give the future POTUS a fighting chance. “We clicked right away,” she told Glamour. “By the end of the date, it was over,” she added. “I was sold.” As for Obama, his account of the date has a 100% chance of making your heart melt. “I treated her to the finest ice cream Baskin-Robbins had to offer, our dinner table doubling as the curb,” he told O in a September 2020 interview. “I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate.”

Are you kidding me? This whole romance story is so cute, it hurts. Like actually, someone call a doctor, because no one is okay right now. So thanks, Barack and Michelle Obama, for being America’s relationship goals for 30 years.