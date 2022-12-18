Different hair brushes serve different purposes but round brushes are an option that works well for achieving a variety of looks including curly and voluminous, or sleeker and smoother styles. To choose the best round brushes, you’ll need to take into account your hair length and type, as well as the final look that you desire. These factors will ensure you choose a brush with a suitable diameter and bristle material, as well as other helpful features.

The Experts

Allyson Carter is a professional hairstylist with more than six years of experience. She’s the founder of the blog Hair Spies, which discusses all things hairstyling and hair care.

Ruby Farmer is a hairstylist at Tricoci Salon & Spa in Chicago. She specializes in hair extensions and creating effortless, chic styles.

Gregory Patterson is a celebrity hairstylist with clients including Anne Hathaway, Britney Spears, Meryl Streep, and more. He also serves as a DIY Expert for Sally Beauty.

Cody Renegar is a Los Angeles-based hairstylist that has worked with a variety of high-profile clients including Gwyneth Paltrow. He’s regarded as a blowout master and his signature is a modern twist on classic styles. Renegar is a licensed cosmetologist, as well as a licensed master barber.

What To Look For When Shopping The Best Round Brushes

Diameter

The diameter of round brushes can widely vary — with the smallest measuring less than one inch in diameter and the largest options at over four inches — and you’ll want to choose among these based on the look you’re trying to create, as well as your specific hair length and type. For tighter, more defined curls, a smaller round brush is the way to go — they’re also a good choice if you have short hair or bangs. If you have long or thick hair or desire a smoother style, opt for a round brush with a larger diameter. “The bigger the round brush, the straighter the hair will be,” explains celebrity hairstylist Cody Renegar. “But the best thing is straight hair does not have to mean limp or lifeless hair. A large round brush is great at preserving the movement and life in your straight hairstyle.”

Another thing to consider? Hairstylist Gregory Patterson mentions that he actually utilizes two round brushes during blowouts for the best results. He uses “one smaller size in the front and along the hairline for shorter layers,” and he “move[s] to the next size up when [he hits] the back.”

Bristle Material

When it comes to bristle material, there are a few choices to consider although some brushes combine them to reap their distinct benefits:

Boar: Natural boar bristles are incredibly gentle on hair. Plus, according to Renegar, they “can pull your own natural oils from your scalp through your hair, making it look polished and healthy no matter what hair type you possess.” The downside is that round brushes with all boar bristles are often pricier.

Natural boar bristles are incredibly gentle on hair. Plus, according to Renegar, they “can pull your own natural oils from your scalp through your hair, making it look polished and healthy no matter what hair type you possess.” The downside is that round brushes with all boar bristles are often pricier. Synthetic: Synthetic bristles are typically made from nylon. Hairstylist Ruby Farmer explains that these “bristles can grip and penetrate the hair the easiest,” making them particularly great for detangling or for thick hair, although it’s key to look for ball-tipped picks to prevent pulling. The negative? Sometimes these synthetic bristles can melt when exposed to high heat for long periods of time.

Features

Last but not least, many round brushes boast features that may be of interest based on your hair styling needs and desires:

For quicker blow-drying, look for a round brush with a vented design . These round brushes may also have a ceramic-coated barrel that retains heat for a faster dry time.

. These round brushes may also have a that retains heat for a faster dry time. Picks with ionic technology can make your hair shinier and less staticky.

can make your hair shinier and less staticky. If you do blowouts regularly, look for round brushes with a grippy or cushioned handle for comfort.

for comfort. A built-in sectioning tool can make dividing your hair up much simpler.

can make dividing your hair up much simpler. If you find that using a round brush and hairdryer simultaneously is tricky, you may prefer a hot air brush which is a two-in-one device that can dry and style your strands at once.

01 A Round Brush With Boar & Ball-Tipped Nylon Bristles Belula Round Brush Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pros: Boar bristles boost shine

Ball-tipped nylon bristles prevent pulling

Sleek, high-quality wooden handle

Comes with three crocodile hair clips and a hair brush-cleaning tool Cons: No grip on the handle Boasting a 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon, after 4,200-plus reviews, this round brush from Belula is one of the most popular picks on the site. The brush features a combination of bristle types for the best of both worlds; the ultra-soft boar bristles will distribute the natural oils from your scalp throughout your hair, while the ball-tipped nylon bristles are excellent for detangling. Fans tout it as effective, comfortable to maneuver, and high quality. One reviewer wrote: “Love this brush!!!! I researched a LOT of brushes across a variety of platforms and went with this one because of the blend of natural and synthetic bristles (with rounded tips) and the solid reviews. I’m so glad I did! [...] This brush grabs hair really well but also glides through it with ease (I’ve had several brushes that only do one of those two things). I have used it several times and the handle is ergonomic and comfortable to use even when blowing out my long hair and I can tell the brush is going to last.” Bristles: Nylon and boar | Diameter: 2 inches, 2.4 inches, or 2.7 inches | Vented: No | Ceramic-coated: No | Ionic technology: No | Handle: Wood

02 A $4 Round Brush With Over 40,000 5-Star Reviews Conair Professional Round Hair Brush Amazon $4 See On Amazon Pros: Budget-friendly

Ball-tipped nylon bristles prevent pulling Cons: You don’t get to choose your color With a price tag of just $4, your first inclination may be that this round brush from Conair is subpar. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth — the brush actually boasts a solid 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon, after 55,700-plus reviews, with reviewers describing it as a “go to brush” and a “great value.” The 2.25-inch round brush features a vented metal barrel that’ll retain heat for faster blow-drying and styling. And the grippy, ridged handle is super comfortable to hold for long periods of time. One reviewer wrote: “This is my third purchase of this larger, round Conair brush. I use it to lift my hair away from [...] my scalp in the opposite direction it grows in while blow drying. It makes a *huge* difference with my baby-fine, thin hair. It gives it height at the top, a smooth bounce through the length with rounding at the ends. My hair never gets caught up in the brush bristols like it does with some other round brushes. The brush also lasts a long time.” Bristles: Nylon | Diameter: 1.5 inches, 1.77 inches, or 2.25 inches | Vented: Yes | Ceramic-coated: No | Ionic technology: No | Handle: Plastic with a ridged grip

03 A Long-Lasting Round Brush From An Expert-Approved Brand Ibiza Hair Professional Boar Hair Brush Amazon $45 See On Amazon Pros: Two experts recommended this brand of brushes

Easy-to-control, stay-cool cork handle Cons: Pricey When two renowned hairstylists recommend the exact same brand of hair brush, it’s safe to say that it’s worth checking out! In this case, both Reneger and Farmer mentioned Ibiza round brushes as personal favorites. Renegar mentioned that they “break in very nicely” and “last for many years” while Farmer loves the fact that the brushes are “extremely lightweight” and “aesthetically beautiful.” If you’re interested in trying one out for yourself, this specific round brush from the brand features a swirled boar bristle design that’s meant for medium-to-long coarse or frizzy hair. Not a match for your hair? Ibiza makes other equally-stellar brushes, such as this round brush for color-treated hair or fine hair or this ceramic-coated round brush that’s excellent for minimizing static, fly-aways, and frizz. One reviewer wrote: “This is the best brush I've ever owned. My hair stylist / colorist had it and blew my hair out with it, and I loved the way my hair felt. Naturally I didn't think I'd get that softness once I got home, but ordered the brush anyway. Glad I did, the bristles create such a natural sheen and softness, my hair feels healthier by using it. It is also very light in the hand and the handle is very comfortable as well. A+ brush and worth the splurge!” Bristles: Boar and carbon fibers | Diameter: 1.37 inches, 2.17 inches, or 2.76 inches | Vented: No | Ceramic-coated: No | Ionic technology: No | Handle: Cork

04 A Value Set Of Round Brushes In A Range Of Sizes Aozzy Round Brush Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pros: Great value; less than $30 for five brushes

Variety of sizes for different looks

Comes with a carrying bag Cons: Some reviewers indicate the bristles can melt when used with high heat If you aren’t quite sure which size round brush is best for your strands or you prefer to have multiple options on hand, this set from Aozzy is the best option because it includes five brushes in a wide range of diameters. The smallest round brushes in the set are ideal for bangs or short, thin hair, while the larger options are great for long or thick hair. All of the brushes are vented with a ceramic-coated barrel for super-fast blow-drying. The handles are comfortable to hold thanks to a textured, rubberized grip. Best yet? The set costs less than $30 total — it’s seriously an amazing value! One reviewer wrote: “This is a great set of brushes especially if you're not sure what size you need. I've found 3 specifically out of the Set that I prefer but all of them work for different layers or styles you may want. From bangs to shaggy cuts this set works great.” Bristles: Nylon | Diameter: 0.74 inches, 0.98 inches, 1.25 inches, 1.77 inches, 2.08 inches | Vented: Yes | Ceramic-coated: Yes | Ionic technology: Yes | Handle: Plastic with a textured rubber grip

05 A Fan-Favorite 2-In-1 Hot Air Brush To Dry & Style Your Hair REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original With Improved Motor Amazon $39 See On Amazon Pros: More than 333,000 reviews on Amazon

Two-in-one lets you dry and style your hair simultaneously

Ball-tipped nylon bristles prevent pulling Cons: Some reviewers find it to be a bit heavy Maneuvering a round brush and blow dryer to create a salon-worthy blowout can be tough. However, this hot air brush from REVLON majorly simplifies the process, since this two-in-one device dries and styles your hair simultaneously! But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers stand behind this pick, giving it a knockout 4.6-star rating overall on the site after 333,000-plus reviews. The handy device has three different heat settings with a cooling option and an oval-shaped brush head that features soft boar bristles and ball-tipped nylon bristles to work through your strands with ease. This pick needs to be plugged into an outlet for power, though the cord swivels to not get in your way as you work. Also available for purchase is the 2.0 version of this device. It costs a few more dollars, however it features a smaller brush head which works well for thinner or shorter hair, additional heat setting, and a slimmer, sleeker handle. One reviewer wrote: “This hair dryer is a MIRACLE WORKER! I have had this dryer since April 2020 and I am still in love with it. I have always wanted my hair to look like it does after I go to the salon but I am uncoordinated and unable to work a blow dryer and a round brush at the same time. [...] This miracle worker is easy to use and it blow drys my long [...] hair straight without any frizz! When I say it works wonders, I mean it! I’ve recommended this product to several girlfriends/family members and they all love it too. You won’t regret this buy! Bristles: Nylon and boar | Diameter: 2.4 inches or 4.25 inches | Vented: Yes | Ceramic-coated: Yes | Ionic technology: Yes | Handle: Plastic

06 A Round Brush With All-Boar Bristles In Three Sizes Spornette Deville Round Brush Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pros: Super-gentle boar bristles

Sleek, high-quality wooden handle Cons: No grips on the handle Spornette makes some of the best hair brushes out there, period. And this round brush is one of the most popular on the market because it’s made entirely with high-quality, ultra-soft boar bristles that’ll glide through your hair like a dream. The brush is lightweight with a sleek wooden handle for easy maneuvering. It comes in a couple of different diameter choices. If you can’t possibly decide on just one, a three-pack with a variety of sizes is also available. One reviewer wrote: “Excellent quality, especially for the price. My hair is thin, fine, and typically frizzy. The boar bristles have just the right grip to help smooth out the frizz without putting too much tension on my scalp or breaking my fragile hair. The large diameter allows me to keep some volume. The simple handle is great, too: many other brushes have seams, soft rubber pads, or other features that I hate because they catch on hair.” Bristles: Boar | Diameter: 1.5 inches, 2 inches, or 2.5 inches | Vented: No | Ceramic-coated: No | Ionic technology: No | Handle: Wood

07 A Highly Rated Round Brush With A Built-In Sectioning Tool Osensia Professional Round Brush Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pros: More than 20,000 reviews on Amazon

Built-in sectioning tool Cons: Some reviewers indicate the bristles can melt when used with extreme heat Many of the hair stylists that Elite Daily contacted mentioned the importance of dividing your hair into manageable sections for easier styling with a round brush. Luckily, this round brush from Osensia has a built-in sectioning tool in the handle, so you can easily follow this tip! With a solid 4.4-star rating overall on Amazon — after over 20,000-plus reviews — lovers of this product call it a “game changer” and the “best round brush I have ever used,” so you know it has to be good. Top features include ionic-infused nylon bristles, a vented, ceramic barrel for speedy blow drying, and a cushioned, anti-slip handle. One reviewer wrote: “This is the first round brush I have ever used that does not pull or tangle hair. It is easy to use and the handle gives a good grip so that my hand doesn't get tired. My hair feels nice and smooth and the brush does a great job with the blow drying style.” Bristles: Nylon | Diameter: 0.75 inches, 1 inch, 1.3 inches, 1.7 inches, or 2 inches | Vented: Yes | Ceramic-coated: Yes | Ionic technology: Yes | Handle: Plastic with a cushioned rubber grip and a built-in sectioning tool

08 A Lightweight Round Brush With An Extra-Large Diameter Phillips Brush Monster Vent Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pros: Vented design for faster blow-drying

Lightweight, thanks to the hollow head

Boar and nylon combination bristles Cons: Some reviewers find the brush too large to work with comfortably As its name suggests, this monster round brush from Phillips is definitely a beast when it comes to size (the diameter is a whopping 4.5 inches) but don’t let that intimidate you; it’s honestly the perfect size round brush for long or thick strands, or if you desire a sleek, straight style. Another perk is that this pick is one of the more lightweight options on this list due to its hollow head construction. It’s vented for quicker blow drying, and it combines nylon and boar bristles. One reviewer wrote: “This does an amazing job of blow drying my hair straight. I have shoulder length, semi thick, wavy hair and this brush does a great job of smoothing as it goes. Gives me a curved Bob which is exactly what I wanted. Strong but soft bristles, good sized handle with small rubber grip part. The vents keep the hair from burning.” Bristles: Nylon and boar | Diameter: 4.5 inches | Vented: Yes | Ceramic-coated: No | Ionic technology: No | Handle: Wood with a rubber grip

09 A Mini Boar Brush For Short Hair & Bangs Spornette Mini Styler Boar Bristle Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pros: Super lightweight

Easy to maneuver Cons: No grips on the handle With its 0.75-inch diameter, this round brush from Spornette is ideal for styling short hair, bangs, and beards, according to Amazon reviewers. The round brush head has soft, yet stiff boar bristles to work through your strands with ease and the wooden handle is sleek and stylish. One reviewer wrote: “Exactly the size I was looking for and great quality. It's perfect for very short hair and since it's made of boar not nylon leaves the hair nicely styled and healthy looking.” Bristles: Boar | Diameter: 0.75 inches | Vented: No | Ceramic-coated: No | Ionic technology: No | Handle: Wood