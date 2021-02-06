If you’d like to make your hair smoother and shinier, the best ionic hair brushes can help. Top-rated choices are powered by an electrical outlet or designed to be used with a blow dryer, but either way, the ideal brush for you is the correct shape for your specific head of hair.

Friction caused by brushing or towel-drying your strands strips them of negative ions, leaving them susceptible to frizz and damage. Ionic hair brushes add the ions back in, and since negative ions are activated by heat, you'll need heat to make the most of them. The self-heating ones can double as a hair dryer or a hair straightener, too. If you opt for an electric brush, choose one with adjustable heat settings, particularly if you have fine or thin hair since you’ll want to use a low temperature to avoid damage. If you don’t want to use an electric brush, there are regular brushes with ionic technology — just pair them with a hot hair dryer for the best results.

To determine your ideal brush shape, think about your styling goals. Round barrel brushes can create curls or give your hair more volume, while flat paddle brushes are best for straighter, sleeker styles. Round brushes can range from under an inch to 4 inches or more in diameter, and those who have thin hair or want tighter curls should choose a smaller pick, while those with thicker hair or a desire for looser waves should opt for a larger brush. Size matters a lot less when it comes to paddle brushes though.

These six ionic hair brushes all have glowing reviews on Amazon, truly backing up their effectiveness.

1. A Wildly Popular Round Hair Dryer Brush REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush $42 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric round brush and hair dryer combo from REVLON has an incredible 160,000-plus reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating overall — a true testament to how useful and effective this product is. The tool dries and styles your hair while ionic technology reduces frizz and promotes a healthy shine. The round brush features a large 4.25-inch (in diameter) barrel that's perfect for thicker hair, with nylon bristles to help with lift. Choose between three different heat/speed settings as you style: Cool, Low, and High. This hair brush is powered by electricity, so it needs to be plugged into a wall outlet for use. Choose from a variety of different color options, including black, mint, turquoise, and pink. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I feel like my life is forever changed! The ease in which I am able to brush and dry my hair is outstanding. Where a blow dry session used to take me seriously over an hour or two sometimes (leaving my arms to feel as if I had just done 8 straight hours of arm-centric Kundalini)...I now find my hair beautifully blown dry and styled in less than 20 minutes! Game changer! Arm saver!"

2. A Highly Rated Paddle Brush Osensia Hair Brush $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to bristles that incorporate ion-rich minerals, this paddle brush from Osensia should make your hair ultra-smooth when used in combination with your blow dryer to activate the negative ions. The brush's 5-by-3.5-inch head features heat-resistant nylon bristles with ball tips that gently massage the scalp with each stroke. The handle is ergonomically designed for comfort, with a rubber coating helps create a firmer grip. Another cool feature? This pick has a built-in pin tip to part or style your hair. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have coarse hair and no talent in fixing it, so I was thrilled to find this brush. I use it to smooth my hair as I blow it dry and it looks so much better than it ever has before. My hair is also very thick, so it takes forever to blow dry. This brush also helps speed up that process saving me a bunch of time. I am very pleased with this purchase and definitely recommend it to others."

3. A Large Round Brush With Boar Bristles FIXBODY Boar Bristles Round Hair Brush $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This round brush from FIXBODY doesn't just help add negative ions to your hair — it also boasts natural boar bristles that have loads of benefits for the hair and scalp, including adding shine and preventing breakage. It has a ceramic-coated barrel with ionic technology to reduce frizz and flyaways, making your hair shinier overall, too. The 3.3-inch barrel is on the larger side, so it's a particularly great option for those with thick hair or those that want looser or larger waves, but the brush is also available with a 2.5-inch or 3-inch barrel. The brush's rubber handle has good grip, so it'll be easy to maneuver through your strands. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have long, super thick hair. It usually takes 45 minutes to 1 hour to dry thoroughly after my shower. I tried this brush for the first time and the drying time was cut to only 20 minutes....plus I didn't have to follow up with the flat-iron because my hair was so sleek and more manageable! Great product!!!"

4. A Fan-Favorite Electric Paddle Brush That Straightens Hair MiroPure Enhanced Hair Straightener Brush $49 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 9,000 and growing reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.5-star rating overall, this electric paddle brush from MiroPure has earned its popularity by being simple to operate and giving really great results. The hair straightening brush is powered by electricity (just plug the 360-degree swiveling power cord into a wall outlet), and it boasts a whopping 16 temperature settings ranging from 300 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Featuring a metal ceramic heater, the brush will quickly and evenly heat up to your desired temperature, and the ionic technology means that your strands will be silky smooth in no time. The brush head is 2.5-inches wide and features high-density bristles. For safety, the brush automatically turns off after 60 minutes, and it even comes with a heat-resistant glove to help protect you from accidental burns. An included carrying bag makes this pick easy to take with you on the go. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I cannot speak highly enough about this brush! The only negative is that I didn’t discover it sooner! It normally takes anywhere from 2 1/2 - 3 hours to straighten my hair, and this brush got the job done in only half an hour. HALF AN HOUR YALL. I just about cried. I would give this product ten stars if I could!"

5. A Small Round Brush Osensia Professional Round Brush $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to style your hair with a round brush but want a smaller diameter, this pick from Osensia is perfectly sized with options in 0.75-, 1-, 1.3-, 1.7-, and 2-inch diameters — and quite lightweight to boot. The non-electric brush features bristles that are infused with ionic minerals to eliminate frizz and flyaways. They can withstand super high heat from your dryer (up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit!) and they’ll also provide a gentle massage as they glide through your hair. The cushioned handle features an ergonomic design, so it’s super comfortable to use, while a built-in section pin allows you to part or divide your hair in a snap. For best results, it's recommended to use this pick with a hot blow dryer. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the best round brush I have ever used. I have extremely fine hair and other round brushes get so tangled. The bristles on this brush run through my hair so smoothly, and OMG they feel so good on my scalp. Hair is full of body and cut my dry time by half. The brush light weight and fits perfectly in my hand. My arm usually gets tired trying to fix the back of my hair and this is the first brush I’ve ever used that that was not a problem. Do NOT hesitate to order this. Only brush I’ll ever use again."