Hair dryer brushes have become more and more popular in recent years, so narrowing down the right one can be tough. While every hair dryer brush will allow you to style and blow dry your hair at the same time, the best hair dryer brushes have multiple heat/speed settings, extra-long cords, cool tips to prevent burns, and perhaps most importantly, under-$75 price tags. Ahead, you'll find three great options that tick all of those boxes and then some.

For best results, wait until your hair is damp instead of just-out-of-the-shower wet, and apply a heat protectant before you begin styling. Avoid going over the same section repeatedly, and try not to miss any large sections in the back of your head. Pin or pull your hair into sections so you can start drying the bottom layers of your hair, then work your way up to the top layers. Don't worry, though — these brushes are pretty much foolproof, however you choose to use them.

To discover the best hot air brushes on the market right now, scroll on.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Cult Favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer $42 | Amazon See on Amazon The cult-favorite Revlon One-Step has an average 4.6-star rating from over 100,000 (!!!) Amazon shoppers, and over 20,000 perfect five-star reviews. While it'll always give your hair gorgeous volume, it can be used to create big, bouncy curls or a sleek, straight blowout, depending on the vibe you're going for. Design highlights include a cool tip to prevent burns, three heat/speed settings with a cool option, a long, 6-foot cord for easy maneuverability, a lightweight body, and tangle-proof bristles. Because it's made with ionic-ceramic technology, it also helps to cut down on both frizz and hair damage. For under $50, what more could you want?

2. Another Best-Seller Worth Considering Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer $61 | Amazon See on Amazon Another best-selling hot air brush, the Hot Tools 24k Gold One-Step works very similarly to Revlon's, but costs a bit more money. Some notable differences: The cord on this one is longer (8-feet versus the Revlon One-Step's 6-feet), and the bristles are made with activated charcoal, which the brand says can help "refresh second-day hair." Also, its 24-karat gold surface helps ensure even heat distribution for less damage and more consistent results. (Like the Revlon One-Step, it also has three speed settings and a cool tip.) Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers left it a five-star rating after purchasing.