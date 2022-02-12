Hot air brushes are undoubtedly one of the best hair-related inventions of the 21st century, and while they’re typically favored by people with long, thick hair that takes longer to dry, they can be just as practical for people with bobs, lobs, and other, shorter styles. Generally, the best hot air brushes for short hair have smaller, thinner barrels, but bigger-barreled brushes can work equally well as long as you have the technique down. Other features to consider are whether your hot air brush comes with any additional attachments; if it has multiple heat/speed settings; the types of bristles; and of course, the price. You’ll find an assortment of the best options to choose from, just ahead.

No matter your hair’s length, when using any type of hot styling tool, it’s imperative that you prep your hair with a heat protectant to prevent damage. Also, try use and use the lowest possible heat setting that works for your hair type; if you have short, fine hair, the lowest setting offered will probably be enough to dry your hair quickly, while those with thick hair will probably require a bit more intensity.

Keep scrolling to shop the best hot air brushes for short hair, all conveniently available on Amazon.

1. Editor’s Pick

“I’ve been using the One Step as a (slightly) gentler alternative to flat ironing my bleached blonde lob, and I’m so impressed with the results,” says Elite Daily editor Caroline Goldstein. “I use the larger, flatter side of the brush as a first pass to dry and detangle my hair (the toothier bristles help with that); then I flip it over to the narrower side, which has denser bristles, to smooth away any lingering, unwanted frizz. It also allows for more precision on smaller or shorter sections of my hair. Two minutes later, my hair is sleek, smooth, and 100% dry — and it still feels healthy and strong, not brittle.”

With over 200,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a cult-like following IRL, this is undoubtedly the most popular hot air brush on the market. Best of all, it’s suitable for every hair type, length, and texture. Go ahead and join the club.

2. Writer’s Pick

I’m weighing in as someone with short, thin, frizz-prone hair to report that the CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush is an excellent pick for my hair type. I like that I get four different tools without the brush hogging up a ton of drawer space, and it’s extremely easy to swap one head for another. I typically use the flat paddle brush to quickly dry my hair and give it a nice polish, and I find that it helps keep my hair looking shiny and defined. I occasionally swap that out for the other tools, like the diffuser for a more natural finish, or the oval brush for more volume. This has a 7-foot-long cord and high and low heat settings as well as a cool option, and interestingly, the temp varies based on the attachment, ranging from 150 to 245 degrees Fahrenheit. That said, if you have very thick hair, it may not offer enough heat for you.

3. Best Thin-Barrel Brush

This Hot Tools hot air brush is ideal for short hair because it comes in three small barrel sizes: 3/4-inch, 1-inch, and 1.5-inch (to compare, most hot air brushes have 2- or even 2.5-inch barrels). By using a brush with a thinner barrel, it’ll be easier to wrap your hair around the brush, which is handy if you plan on using your tool to create bouncy curls or a voluminous blowout. Other highlights include two heat/speed settings; a long (8-foot) swivel cord; and a “curl release switch” that allows you to painlessly release your curls without your hair getting tangled or stuck.

4. Best Hot Air Paddle Brush

If you aren’t skilled at blowouts and mostly want a hot air brush to dry your hair into a straight style, a hot air paddle brush, like this one, is a great option. You can use it just like you would a normal brush — no tricky maneuvering or styling skills required. The large, but not too large brush head is a great size for short and medium-length hair, and it uses an ionic generator to promote smoother, silkier hair, while a combination of nylon and silicone bristles do the detangling work. Designed with a powerful, 600-watt motor, this brush offers two heat settings, as well as a cool shot option.