There will always be a series of astrological shifts and transits that supercharge certain areas of your life, but in the end, it’s up to you to harness the energy wisely. And if you’re planning to work diligently towards your long-term goals next year, you’ll want to pay attention to your 10th house (aka the midheaven) as you’re reading your 2023 career horoscope.

It’s not only the most visible area of your chart, but it’s also the house that determines how successful you'll be in your career. And for those of you already familiar with chart-mapping, it wouldn’t hurt to find the midheaven’s ruler, (e.g., if it’s Cancer, then the ruler is the moon; if it’s Libra or Taurus, then it’s Venus) in case there are significant aspects being made to this planet.

The same goes for your sixth house, as it has everything to do with your daily rituals, routines, and devotions. So, despite whether you’re an entrepreneur or work a 9 to 5, your more mundane routines will always fall into your sixth house of due diligence.

Ready to take the lead in 2023? Here’s what’s in store for your career, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries 2023 Career Horoscope:

New beginnings are almost inevitable when you ring in a brand new year, but you’re making big moves in 2023, Aries. After all, it’s not every day the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion (Jupiter) glimmers through your sign. But there’s more — transformative Pluto will be concluding a 15-year-cycle in Capricorn (your 10th house of authority, career, and reputation) in March, which means that many of you will likely reap rewards in the process.

The full moon in Capricorn on July 3 will bring a professional project full-circle for some, while others may embark on a completely different career venture. Saturn rules this area of your chart, but the taskmaster planet will be slipping into Pisces, and your 12th house of privacy in March. You may opt for doing more behind-the-scenes work, or perhaps even explore the realm of meditation, psychology, and/or other spiritual practices. There’s a solar eclipse happening in your sign on April 20, so you can expect momentous changes ahead.

Taurus 2023 Career Horoscope:

As someone who isn’t a fan of change, buckle up, Taurus. While there’s no going against the usual disruption that comes with change-maker Uranus in your sign, nothing can compare to the generational influence of transformative Pluto as it will debut in revolutionary Aquarius — your 10th house of career — on March 23. By this point in time, Saturn will have already concluded its journey through this area of your chart, marking the end of one professional journey and the beginning of another.

In other news, the beginning of the year will be swirling with opportunities, as your celestial ruler, Venus, will dazzle your professional sector for the majority of the month. There will also be a new moon in Aquarius on Jan. 21, which is an excellent opportunity to set career-related intentions. The best part? Jupiter will be entering your sign just in time for your solar season in May. Also known as the Great Benefic, Jupiter’s lucky streak will reflect on your personal and professional life this year, so make it count.

Gemini 2023 Career Horoscope:

First thing’s first: Taskmaster Saturn — the planet of authority, structure and long-term endeavors — will be entering Pisces and your 10th house of career and reputation in March. And though there are trials and tribulations that could potentially come out of this disciplined transit, it’s here to help you stabilize your long-term goals and crystalize public persona. Sure, you may have to work a little harder than usual, but rest assured, you’ll reap the rewards if you pay your dues. Additionally, a solar eclipse will touch down on your 11th house of social networks in April. New doors, whether they’re social or professional, are opening for you this year.

By the way, Venus will be sweetening things up your career sector from Jan. 26 until mid-February, so you’ll want spruce up that LinkedIn profile and treat yourself to well-deserved rebrand. When was the last time you refreshed your work wardrobe? There will also be a new moon on Feb. 20, which is a wonderful time to set intentions around your professional life. On another note, the lunar eclipse in May will bring changes to your sixth house of daily routines, so some of you may decide to close a chapter entirely, while others will have profound revelations regarding next steps.

Cancer 2023 Career Horoscope:

You’ve got plenty to look forward to in your professional life this year, Cancer. In addition to lucky Jupiter transiting through this area of your chart for the majority of 2023 and supercharging your professional life with blessings and a series of opportunities, there will also be a solar eclipse in Aries on April 20. Expect it to bring abrupt new beginnings to this area of your life. That being said, I hope you’re ready to take the lead, because the North Node — where we’re collectively headed —is also touching down on your 10th house of authority in July. So, yes, it’ll be a big year for your career indeed.

On another note, if things feel like they’re moving slower than usual towards the beginning of the 2023, you’ll want to wait until Mars — celestial ruler of your career sector — stations direct on Jan. 18. Luckily, with charismatic Venus entering Aries on Feb. 20, you’ll be back to business as usual before you know it. Plus, you’ll be looking the part, too — your audacity and bold moves will be hard to resist. Something could come full-circle in your professional life around Sept. 29, when the moon peaks in Aries. Stay tuned.

Leo 2023 Career Horoscope:

I hope you’re in the mood to take risks, Leo. One of your main highlights in 2023 is lucky Jupiter’s arrival into Taurus in May, as it will bring abundance, blessings, and prosperity to your 10th house of authority, career, and legacy in the world. Do keep in mind, in addition to this happening once every 13 years, there will also be a lunar eclipse in Taurus in October, wrapping up an eclipse series that began back in 2021. So, you’ll want reflect on your professional journey for clues on how this eclipse will play out.

In other news, Venus’ shift into Taurus on March 16 will be nothing short of delightful, as it exalts in her sign of rulership, not to mention your public 10th house notoriety. So, by all means, go on with your bad self. The springtime will be especially significant for your carer. Although, you’ll definitely want to be mindful of Mercury retrograde from April 21 until May 14. This is when you’re encouraged to avoid contractual agreements and all types of paperwork in your professional life, at least for the time being.

Virgo 2023 Career Horoscope:

Before I discuss what’s in store for your professional life this year, it’s important to remember having a Mercury-ruled midheaven is a blessing and a curse, because you have no choice but to be wary of every retrograde transit. That said, you’ll want to make note of Jupiter’s entry into your sister-sign, aka the sign opposite yours in the zodiac wheel, Taurus, in May, as it will touch down on your ninth house of expansion, travel, and unknown territory. The cosmos are supporting you, so whether it’s signing up for a study abroad program or saying yes to an entrepreneurial venture, this is your green light to take a long-overdue leap of faith.

In other news, Venus will be glimmering through Gemini — your 10th house of career and public persona — between April 11 and May 7, so you’ll want to take full-advantage of this charming essence while you can. There will also be a new moon in this area of your chart on June 18, so be sure to set some career-related intentions, as new beginnings are headed your way. Something could very well come to fruition towards the end of November, specifically when it comes to your professional life, so cheers to your success.

Libra 2023 Career Horoscope:

You’ve barely got time to waste in 2023, so don’t get too comfortable, Libra. For example, just a few days after ringing in the new year, the moon will peak in Cancer, bringing closure and completion to your 10th house of authority. For reference, think back to the new moon in Cancer that took place back in June 2022. Whether it’s a position you applied to at work, or the desire to relocate for a new job opportunity, you’ll likely gain significant insight about this endeavor in January.

On another note, your celestial ruler, Venus, will slip into Pisces — your sixth house of daily rituals, due diligence, and acts of service — on Jan. 26, bringing harmony and prosperity to your everyday life, which could very well include work. You’ll also want take advantage of the new moon in Pisces on Feb. 20, as it’ll present you with a clean slate for the next six months. Speaking of, Saturn will be debuting in this area of your chart in March, kicking off a new cycle for your own self-mastery.

Scorpio 2023 Career Horoscope:

You’ve got a lot to look forward to, but let’s break it down from the top, Scorpio. Venus will retrograde in Leo — the most visible area of your chart, aka your 10th house of career and reputation in the world — from July 22 to Sept. 3. Are you ready to step into your fullest, most artistic potential? This window of opportunity will give you no choice but to go inward, and reconnect with your unique talents and creative abilities. What inspires you? Where do you see yourself professionally in the next decade or so?

On top of looking out for 10th house transits — such as Venus retrograde, the full moon on Feb. 20, and the new moon on Aug. 16 — there will also be a solar eclipse in Aries on April 20 that’ll bring life-altering changes to your sixth house of daily rituals and work routines. For example, where have you been reluctant to take the lead when it comes to matters of career and legacy? How can you create more time in your day-to-day in order to honor your purpose and soul path? The lunar eclipse in May will touch down in your sign, wrapping up an eclipse series that began back in 2021. What part of your life are you ready to transition out of?

Sagittarius 2023 Career Horoscope

It’s important to remember that having a Mercury-ruled midheaven (10th house) means that everything from your professional endeavors to the dynamic of your occupation is naturally in-sync with every Mercury retrograde cycle. That said, you’ll want to steer away from contractual agreements and be mindful of tedious logistics between Aug. 23 and Sept. 15, as the messenger planet will retrograde through your career sector. The same goes for your sixth house of daily routines. But, you’re in luck as the planet of abundance and prosperity — aka, your celestial ruler, Jupiter — will enter stability-seeking Taurus and this area of your chart in May.

Having Jupiter motivating, inspiring, and surrounding your day-to-day life with blessings is a real treat, as it will not only expand your personal and professional horizons, but it’ll also create more room for the success you crave. Keep in mind, October’s lunar eclipse will touch down on this area of your chart which, in turn, wraps up a significant chapter of your life. So, one thing’s for sure: something significant will be coming to fruition during the second half of 2023. BTW, feel free to tune into the frequency of sizzling Mars on July 10, as it’ll transit through your 10th house of authority and help you get your ducks in a row.

Capricorn 2023 Career Horoscope

Not that it makes a difference, as you are known for being the zodiac’s very own CEO, but this is a very big year for your career, Capricorn. In fact, there will be a new moon solar eclipse in Libra on Oct. 14 — for the first time since 2014 — bringing a dramatic shift to your 10th house of authority, notoriety, and reputation in the world. And while these changes can last up to six months, it’s a big indicator of change in your professional life. Something else to consider with a Venus-ruled midheaven (10th house) is that the planet of values will retrograde this year between July 22 and Sept. 3, so make sure you’re being diligent and mindful of your professional relationships and financial opportunities.

Retrogrades are all about reflecting, revisiting, and reassessing, so you’ll want to harness this retro-cycle by taking a closer look at the foundation of your personal and professional exchanges. In other news, there will be a full moon in Libra on April 6 that brings something in your career to fruition, whether it be a long-awaited partnership and/or a full-circle moment in your professional path. Also, if you’re waiting for the right time to have your professional photos taken, it wouldn’t hurt to wait until Nov. 8 when dazzling Venus enters Libra and beautifies your public persona.

Aquarius 2023 Career Horoscope

All of your hard work is slowly but surely starting to pay off, so be sure to keep the momentum going, Aquarius. After all, May’s total lunar eclipse in Scorpio will bring a powerful transformation — perhaps even a long-awaited finale — to your 10th house of legacy, notoriety, and public persona. For reference, think back to the beginning of 2021. How have you evolved professionally and with regards to your sense of authority? You may be in the process of transitioning out of a fixed mindset in 2023, but you’re in luck as Jupiter’s entry into Taurus will enrich you with abundance, and prosperity.

You’ll definitely want to be mindful of Venus retrograde — July 22 through Sept. 3 — as it will backspin through your partnership sector, which means personal and professional collaborations are bound to be tested. Otherwise, be sure to harness the influence and power of Mars in Scorpio on Oct. 12, as it will supercharge your career sector until Dec. 29. The same goes for the new moon on Nov. 13, so be sure to plant your seeds of intention when it comes to career matters and your reputation.

Pisces 2023 Career Horoscope

You’re starting 2023 on the right foot, Pisces. For starters, Venus will slip into your sign on Jan. 26 — where the planet of beauty, charm, grace, and finances exalts and thrives — adorning your auric field with charisma, grace, and *major* come-hither energy. How you harness this in your professional life is up to you, but you’re as photogenic and artistic as ever at this time. You’ll also want to be on the lookout for June’s full moon, as it will bring closure, clarity, and celebration to your career sector — but that’s not all.

Venus will retrograde through your sixth house of work routines and daily duties between July 22 and Sept. 3, so be sure to get organized and take a well-deserved timeout if needed. Some of you may even decide to retreat for the sake of your artistic muse, which is very Venusian. Truth be told, your values are shifting in a big way, and April’s solar eclipse in Aries — your second house of finances — will be more than enough to prove it. The best part? Mars will enter Sagittarius — your 10th house of career — in November, which means you’ll likely venture into a whole new territory. Cheers to more leaps of faith.