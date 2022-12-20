Before you can say hello to 2023, you have to properly wave goodbye to 2022 — and there’s no better way to sum up your year than with an Instagram Recap Reel. The “My 2022 Recap” template makes it so easy to edit together your highlights and greatest moments from 2022 into one video. Unlike some year-end videos, you’re in charge of assembling the memories to share. You’re also tasked with coming up with your own 2022 Instagram Recap captions. Don’t fret if you’re not great with words. You can just use some of these recap captions for your post.

Picking out the content you want to share from the past 365 days is already a challenge. Don’t add on the stress of coming up with the right words to sum it all up as well. These end-of-the-year recap captions range from sweet and sentimental to hilarious and LOL-worthy. It all depends on what vibe your 2022 was. Are you sharing mostly Insta-worthy videos from all your travels around the globe? You may want to go with year recap captions that’ll inspire your followers to chase their dreams in the new year too. Another Instagram Recap idea is to share your fave memories with your besties. If that’s more your style, you may want to go with something funny like an inside joke from the year or a hilarious end of year captions. There are even quotes from some of your favorite TV shows of 2022 like Euphoria and The White Lotus mixed in with references to your fave memes.

Since Instagram enlisted the help of Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Priah Ferguson, and Badshah to do voiceovers for Insta’s 2022 Recap Reels, you can also go take a cue from your chosen celeb with your end-of-the-year Instagram captions. Something like a Bad Bunny lyric or Stranger Things quote will work well. Whatever perfectly sums up your 2022, you’re sure to find it from this list of 35 captions for the end of the year.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images