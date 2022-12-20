Say Goodbye To 2022 With These 35 Instagram Recap Captions
Wise words from Tanya McQuoid to Taylor Swift.
Before you can say hello to 2023, you have to properly wave goodbye to 2022 — and there’s no better way to sum up your year than with an Instagram Recap Reel. The “My 2022 Recap” template makes it so easy to edit together your highlights and greatest moments from 2022 into one video. Unlike some year-end videos, you’re in charge of assembling the memories to share. You’re also tasked with coming up with your own 2022 Instagram Recap captions. Don’t fret if you’re not great with words. You can just use some of these recap captions for your post.
Picking out the content you want to share from the past 365 days is already a challenge. Don’t add on the stress of coming up with the right words to sum it all up as well. These end-of-the-year recap captions range from sweet and sentimental to hilarious and LOL-worthy. It all depends on what vibe your 2022 was. Are you sharing mostly Insta-worthy videos from all your travels around the globe? You may want to go with year recap captions that’ll inspire your followers to chase their dreams in the new year too. Another Instagram Recap idea is to share your fave memories with your besties. If that’s more your style, you may want to go with something funny like an inside joke from the year or a hilarious end of year captions. There are even quotes from some of your favorite TV shows of 2022 like Euphoria and The White Lotus mixed in with references to your fave memes.
Since Instagram enlisted the help of Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Priah Ferguson, and Badshah to do voiceovers for Insta’s 2022 Recap Reels, you can also go take a cue from your chosen celeb with your end-of-the-year Instagram captions. Something like a Bad Bunny lyric or Stranger Things quote will work well. Whatever perfectly sums up your 2022, you’re sure to find it from this list of 35 captions for the end of the year.
- “Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings.” — Jonathan Lockwood Huie
- “See you next year.”
- “Another one.” — DJ Khaled
- “I didn't run away this time, right?” — Eddie Munson, Stranger Things
- “Yo hago lo que me dé la gana.” — Bad Bunny, “Hablamos Mañana”
- “Made it to the top, top tier.” — Badshah, “Right Up There”
- “I never want to stop making memories with you.”
- “Looking back, I actually did a lot more than I thought this year.”
- “Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life.” — Robin S. Sharma
- “Yeah, the past was honestly the best, but my best is what comes next.” — BTS, “Yet To Come”
- “Take the moment and taste it. You've got no reason to be afraid.” — Taylor Swift, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”
- “Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room.” — Taylor Swift, “Bejeweled”
- “You know it's not the same as it was.” — Harry Styles, “As It Was”
- “It's about damn time.” — Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
- “Little old me.”
- “This was a good chapter.”
- “So glad I took a picture or else it didn’t happen.”
- “My vibe right now is just living life.” — Kourtney Kardashian
- “Did you expect a clever caption? That’s so last year.”
- “And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end.” — Sammy Levitt
- “Someone get me a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.”
- “Watch this.” — Usher
- “Memories exist outside of time.” — Rue, Euphoria
- “You’ve got this.” — Tanya, The White Lotus
- “You guys can all judge me if you want but I do not care. I have never, ever been happier.” — Cassie, Euphoria
- “Just some uncut gems from my 2022.”
- “2022’s a 10, but...”
- “I took Kim K’s advice and I got my ass up and worked.”
- “Leaving 2022 with the same energy as Miss Flo with an Aperol Spritz in hand.”
- “We come to this place for magic.” — Nicole Kidman
- “Love you, bye!” — Jack Harlow
- “Maybe next year, I’ll throw in a date with Pete Davidson.”
- “When you are empty inside, with no direction, you end up in some crazy places.” — Tanya, The White Lotus
- “One thing about me...” — Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”
- “I want a do-over.”