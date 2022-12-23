A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 22, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Becca Moore’s "Loyalty Tests" Are Exposing Shady Boyfriends

Becca Moore spends a lot of time in the DMs, often messaging other girls’ boyfriends — but it’s not what it sounds like. Moore, a 24-year-old content creator based in Los Angeles, has a viral series on TikTok where she runs “loyalty tests” for other women. It goes like this: A girlfriend, concerned about her boyfriend’s behavior, will ask Moore to put him to the test and slide into his DMs with a flirty “hi hi.” Only about 30% of the men respond —and then, the real loyalty test begins. Moore hits on the guy in question, who often claims to be single (or claims his girlfriend is actually his cousin). Then, Moore posts their conversation to her 1 million TikTok followers, exposing the guy’s lack of loyalty. READ MORE

The 10 Best Music Videos Of 2022

Turns out 2022 was one of the most exciting years for music videos in recent memory. Musicians like Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion continued to step into their It Girl bag and pushed visual media to new creative lanes. Meanwhile, intriguing newcomers like ROSALÍA and Joyce Wrice held their own and began carving their places among music’s elite. From Tove Lo’s NSFW humanoid relationship to Megan and Dua Lipa adding their thrilling twist to a classic fairytale, here are the top 10 music videos of the year. READ MORE

TRENDING

How To Tell The Difference Between All The Urban Decay Naked Palettes

There are few eyeshadow palettes more iconic than the Urban Decay Naked palette. The brand’s Naked franchise kicked off in 2010 with the launch of the original Naked palette, and after its success, Urban Decay launched Naked2, which provided consumers with the cooler tones they felt were missing from the original palette. Since then, the two palettes have been discontinued and lay in cosmetic history, but the Urban Decay Naked palettes are still alive and well. READ MORE

The 2023 Hair Color Trend For Your Zodiac Sign

You’ve got the haircut you need to try in 2023, but what about the color? Since it can be hard to think of the right shade, Elite Daily tapped celebrity hair stylist Jamie Wiley and Quia Querisma, Dallas-based natural hair stylist and colorist, on their best hair color recs and predictions for the new year. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.