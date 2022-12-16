The 10 Best Music Videos Of 2022

Turns out 2022 was one of the most exciting years for music videos in recent memory. Musicians like Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion continued to step into their It Girl bag and pushed visual media to new creative lanes. Meanwhile, intriguing newcomers like ROSALÍA and Joyce Wrice held their own and began carving their places among music’s elite.
From Tove Lo’s NSFW humanoid relationship to Megan and Dua Lipa adding their thrilling twist to a classic fairytale, here are the top 10 music videos of the year.