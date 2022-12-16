The 10 Best Music Videos Of 2022

Turns out 2022 was one of the most exciting years for music videos in recent memory. Musicians like Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion continued to step into their It Girl bag and pushed visual media to new creative lanes. Meanwhile, intriguing newcomers like ROSALÍA and Joyce Wrice held their own and began carving their places among music’s elite.

From Tove Lo’s NSFW humanoid relationship to Megan and Dua Lipa adding their thrilling twist to a classic fairytale, here are the top 10 music videos of the year.

11 Honorable Mention: “Girlfriend” by Hemlocke Springs If Issa Rae ever revived her web series The Mis-adventures Of Awkward Black Girl, Hemlocke Springs’ “Girlfriend” would definitely be the show’s new theme song. The infectious track embodies early-aughts awkward realness, and the music video only strengthens that sound. Largely shot on a vintage film, Hemlocke gushes over her crush while trying to keep her cool in various scenarios. Oh, she’s in love love. There’s just something so charming about the layout of the video. From the quirky illustrations and cartoonish effects (courtesy of Victoria Garcia) to Hemlocke’s animated expressions, this video proves why “Girlfriend” became such a massive hit on TikTok.

10 “X/I Can See The Future” by Tinashe Tinashe unlocked a new level of creativity in her combined music video for two songs, “X” and “I Can See The Future.” The video sees Tinashe witnessing her future as an alt-pop princess, and even she’s too stunned at her musical ability to believe that’s her. Aesthetically, the video screams underground-meets-modern Tinashe. No shot or camera angle feels forced or overly produced, which is a vibe that sadly seemed to fade following the last few years of her career with her record label, RCA. This blend of energetic futurism works beautifully for Tinashe, and it feels good to see her winning in this new authentic lane.

09 “Bejeweled” by Taylor Swift Only Taylor Swift could put a shimmering twist on the classic fairytale Cinderella. In the enchanting “Bejeweled” music video, the Haim sisters star as the mean stepsisters while Big Little Lies actor, Laura Dern, portrays Swift’s evil stepmother. This music video is just gorgeous to look at. If you didn’t audibly gasp the moment Swift stepped into that bejeweled room and dropped her cape to reveal that glittering bodysuit, well that’s just disrespectful. She certainly knows how to polish up real nice.

08 “Get Into It (Yuh)” by Doja Cat OK, when did Doja Cat become a crime-fighting cat rescuer? Clearly, she’s a multi-faceted force. In the vibrant video for “Get Into It (Yuh),” Doja and her team of twerking assassins (no pun intended) rescue her cat taken hostage by a space alien. The concept might be silly, but it’s told through such animated characters and intergalactic illustrations which are quickly becoming two elements Doja can exemplify like no other. Seriously, I shouldn’t have been this invested in finding a pet that’s not mine, and that’s exactly why Doja’s on this list.

07 “The News” by Paramore Paramore understands how to deliver perfectly angsty visuals. In the music video for their latest single, “The News,” the pop-punk icons use excellent horror elements to confront the onslaught of horrific news stories. Glitchy and grainy effects force you to enter Hayley Williams’ fuzzy mindset from consuming so much media, while the black shadows in the room give off pure claustrophobia. The moment she appeared on the screen with those grey, almost undead eyes? Absolute chills.

06 “Best Lover” by 88rising & BIBI K-R&B singer BIBI is stepping into her STEM era and taking romance to the digitized level. In the trippy music video for “Best Lover,” the singer builds herself a partner through intricate coding and steamy VR sessions. This is such a well-done, cheeky music video with holographic animations and an oddly intimate aura. It almost feels as if viewers shouldn’t witness BIBI creating a new beau, but she knows the world is always looking for a new couple to obsess over.

05 “Sweetest Pie” by Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa In “Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa served up Hansel and Gretel vibes. This music video embodies both leading ladies’ personalities without suffocating either one. Megan easily commands attention with her dance sequences, while Dua thrives with her strut-and-pose moves. Ugh, the power these two hold. No wonder everyone who couldn’t handle their excellence failed to burn them at the stake in the video. They’re fireproof.

04 “No One Dies From Love” by Tove Lo Tove Lo also has the hots for robots. She embarks on a thrilling romantic journey on “No One Dies From Love" that details overwhelming heartbreak. She's at her best in a cinematic, nearly-dystopian universe. Stay weird, Tove. It's working.

03 “Gasoline” by The Weeknd In addition to being brilliantly shot, this music video exudes such nihilistic despair that it’s almost jarring. The Weeknd introduced his latest enigmatic character for his Dawn FM album: his elderly clone. In the music video for “Gasoline,” this new withered figure wants to protect the current version of himself from a sweaty nightclub filled with “snakes” and “demonic partygoers.” However, modern The Weeknd doesn’t want to leave, and he wounds up beating his older clone to a bloody pulp.

02 “Iced Tea” by Joyce Wrice and KAYTRANDA Once a musician enters their revenge era, the visuals are bound to be killer. In “Iced Tea,” singer Joyce Wrice serves up a chilled (and rather lethal) glass of vengeance to those who doubted her. The music video is a pop culture reference-infused dream, including brief anime-inspired shots reminiscent of Kill Bill and Samurai Champloo. Wrice’s dance sequences also feel so early-aughts, especially the rain scene in the parking lot. Her energy radiates that of Janet Jackson with a touch of Britney Spears’ sickening dance number from “Overprotected.” It’s simple: When you study the greats, you transform into one.