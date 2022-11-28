Megan Thee Stallion Announced A New Album & World Tour

Megan Thee Stallion has certainly kept thee Hotties fed this year. In 2022, the rapper dropped her second album, Traumazine, joined Marvel’s eccentric universe with her cameo in She-Hulk, and appeared on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest. Even with all this success, it seems the rapper has no plans to slow down in the new year.

On Nov. 28, Megan graced the cover of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 issue, and the outlet reported the rapper not only has a new album on the horizon, but will also hit the road on a world tour in 2023. Forbes nor Megan went into further detail about the album or specified if the tour is linked to the new project.

Now, it would be genius if the tour was a continuation of her Traumazine era. The album, which dropped in August, is Megan’s most vulnerable release to date. Over gritty production, she spoke about her mental health and facing scrutiny from the media after the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. However, even through those dreary turns, there’s moments where her notable charisma and witty lyricism glimmers like no other. With Traumazine flexing such raw storytelling, it would be a crime not to give this album the tour treatment.

These are just two of several projects Megan has in the works. Last year, she signed a production deal with Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Megan is creating and executive-producing original content for the streaming service. Honestly, Megan Thee Producer does have a nice ring to it. In the feature, Forbes reports this deal will include a comedy based on her childhood, though details are sparse on this project.

Forbes also mentioned a Time Inc. documentary on Megan that reportedly garnered her a $3 million pay day. Variety reported in March that the series would chronicle how Megan “overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.” A release date for the documentary has not been announced.

With Megan busy working on numerous major projects, one thing’s for certain: The Hotties have a lot to look forward to in the new year.