Christmas is the one day of the year where you’re a total morning person. You can’t wait to get up and see what presents you have under the tree. Whether you open gifts first thing or not, something that is definitely on the schedule on Dec. 25 is breakfast with your fam. If you want to make a delicious feast to kickstart your day, try some Christmas morning breakfast recipes from TikTok for some new ideas.

It seems TikTok has become the go-to place to find recipes these days. All year, you’ve been trying the most viral TikTok recipes like salmon rice bowls and feta pasta. Your FYP is a great place to discover not only easy-to-follow kitchen tutorials, but unique recipes for adventurous foodies who prioritize Insta-worthiness over everything. Since it’s been like you’re Rudolph leading the way, it just makes sense that you would use TikTok to find some super delicious Christmas morning breakfast recipe ideas as well.

With a simple search, you can find an assortment of sweet and savory dishes to choose from. If your family or roommates like to enjoy a big breakfast after unwrapping all your gifts, you could even whip up an entire festive meal with eggs, bacon, and holiday-themed cinnamon rolls. Whatever you’re in the mood for on Christmas morning, you can find it from this list of 10 Christmas morning breakfast recipes on TikTok.

01 Christmas Morning Casserole TikTok Something super easy to make that is even more simple to serve is a Christmas morning casserole. Just add some biscuit dough to the bottom of a pan, and top with sausage, cheese, eggs, milk, and salt and pepper, according to the recipe from TikToker @macy.blackwell. After baking for about 30 minutes, you’ll be ready to serve. You could even make this recipe your own by adding in some bacon, onions, hash browns, or veggies.

02 Make Ahead Cinnamon Rolls If you know you’ll be busy with all the excitement on Christmas morning, TikToker @slami_lami has a recipe you can make ahead on Christmas Eve. This cinnamon roll bake can be easily stored in your fridge for you to just pop in the oven in the morning. It’s also easy to serve if you have a few family members coming over.

03 Christmas Breakfast Board TikTok/malloryhudsonxo If you really don’t have the energy to whip something elaborate up, just make a simple Christmas morning breakfast board. Think of this as a breakfast charcuterie board that your family can snack on throughout the day. Follow TikToker @malloryhudsonxo’s lead by arranging fruit, croissants, and bagels in an Insta-worthy design that is easy to grab.

04 Sausage Wrapped In Cinnamon Rolls For the perfect combination of sweet and savory, try these sausages wrapped in cinnamon rolls. The inspired recipe comes from TikToker @mommapeaches5, and they look delicious. It’s almost like an upgraded version of pigs in a blanket.

05 Grinch Green Pancakes TikTok/iamvalerieanne One easy way to turn your regular breakfast into something festive is to make it green. TikToker @iamvalerieanne demonstrates how fun it can be to have just a stack of Grinch-inspired green pancakes, using food coloring. You could even make a batch of red pancakes as well and top with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles ($30, Fancy Sprinkles).

06 Santa Waffles and Reindeer Toast If you’re just looking for how to make an Insta-worthy plate of Christmas morning breakfast, look no further than this tutorial by TikToker @samantha.busch. In this video, you’ll learn how to use fruit and pretzel sticks to make Santa waffles and reindeer toast.

07 Pull Apart Christmas Tree TikTok Following TikToker @zzzachariah is a real treat. Zachariah always has hilarious videos of trying different baking trends, and this pull apart Christmas tree TikTok does not disappoint. All you need to do is roll out a puff pastry and create a Christmas tree design in it. For breakfast, spread on something sweet like Nutella or cinnamon roll filling before placing the other half of your puff pastry on top. After slicing and twisting the branches of your Christmas tree (that you’ll pull apart later), you’re ready to pop in the oven and let it bake for 15 minutes. Once that’s done, you’re ready to serve! There’s even a savory version you can enjoy for Christmas lunch.

08 Cinnamon Roll Christmas Tree Ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls are super easy to make on Christmas morning. You just need to pop them in the oven, but they could also be a bit more festive. That’s where this tutorial by TikToker @kalli.likethestate comes in handy. By simply arranging your cinnamon rolls in a Christmas tree shape and using food coloring in your icing, you’ll have a super cute cinnamon roll Christmas tree to serve first thing.

09 Waffle Christmas Tree TikTok/celiacnonna Another tree-rific breakfast idea is this waffle Christmas tree from TikToker @celiacnonna. Using your waffle maker at home, make waffles of various sizes to stack from largest to smallest. This will create the Christmas tree look. Decorate with fresh fruit as your ornaments, sprinkle with powdered sugar to look like snow, and enjoy!