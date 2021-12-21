Christmas is the one day of the year where you’re a total morning person. You can’t wait to get up and see what presents you have under the tree. Whether you open gifts first thing or not, something that is definitely on the schedule on Dec. 25 is breakfast with your fam. If you want to make a delicious feast to kickstart your day, try some Christmas morning breakfast recipes from TikTok for some new ideas.
It seems TikTok has become the go-to place to find recipes these days. All year, you’ve been trying the most viral TikTok recipes like salmon rice bowls and feta pasta. Your FYP is a great place to discover not only easy-to-follow kitchen tutorials, but unique recipes for adventurous foodies who prioritize Insta-worthiness over everything. Since it’s been like you’re Rudolph leading the way, it just makes sense that you would use TikTok to find some super delicious Christmas morning breakfast recipe ideas as well.
With a simple search, you can find an assortment of sweet and savory dishes to choose from. If your family or roommates like to enjoy a big breakfast after unwrapping all your gifts, you could even whip up an entire festive meal with eggs, bacon, and holiday-themed cinnamon rolls. Whatever you’re in the mood for on Christmas morning, you can find it from this list of 10 Christmas morning breakfast recipes on TikTok.