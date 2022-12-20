The Only Billboard For Lana Del Rey’s New Album Is In Her Ex’s City

Did you know that there’s some shade down in Tulsa, Oklahoma? It’s all in thanks to Lana Del Rey. Earlier this month, the singer reportedly began promoting her forthcoming album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, on her private Instagram account. However, she’s opted for a less traditional album release. Instead of perching promotional campaigns in Times Square and on Sunset Boulevard, Lana evidently put up just one billboard in Tulsa. Her ex lives there.

According to BuzzFeed, on Dec. 18, the “Snow On The Beach” singer posted a selfie of herself near the billboard on her @honeymoon Instagram account. “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” Lana wrote in the caption alongside a skull emoji. BuzzFeed also noted she then later commented on the post, saying: “It’s. Personal.” Well OK then!

Lana previously dated Sean “Sticks” Larkin, a cop-meets-reality TV star from the documentary TV series Live PD on A&E from 2019 to 2020. Larkin reportedly retired from the Tulsa Police Department last year.

The duo dated for six months before reportedly calling it quits in March 2020. Shortly after the split, Larkin told The New York Times he and Lana were currently “just friends” and still occasionally talked.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lana certainly displayed a new (and honestly impressive) level of shade with this brief promo moment. The singer hasn’t publicly spoken about her relationship with Larkin since their breakup, so the billboard was pretty unexpected. Come to think of it, is this Lana’s way of hinting that Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd will be a long overdue breakup album? It doesn’t seem far-fetched, considering the forthcoming album’s title track is a haunting ballad about her fear of being forgotten by a loved one. She released the song on Dec. 7, which was the same day she announced the album.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd will drop in full on March 10.