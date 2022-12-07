Lana Del Rey’s New Album Title Is Too Long To Type

Don’t panic: Lana Del Rey is back. On Dec. 7, the singer announced her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will drop in March 2023. To accompany this thrilling announcement, she also released the LP’s title song. Having an unconventional album and song title are not issues if they’re bops. Thankfully, it seems like they are.

On the album’s cover art, Lana teased collaborations with Jack Antonoff (yes, that songwriting giant), Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and more. The forthcoming album is a follow-up to several major music moves from the singer. Lana recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on her Midnights hit, “Snow On The Beach.” She also released two albums last year: Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters.

Sonically, the singer didn’t stray far from her signature sound on the new title track. She fuses somber lyrics with ghostly production. Just shy of five minutes, the song sees Lana breathily coo about loneliness and the crippling fear of being forgotten by a loved one.

This album announcement comes on the heels of an apparent music setback. In October, CNN reported that the singer said in several deleted videos on her private Instagram account, @honeymoon, that a few months ago possessions, including her laptop were stolen from her parked car. As a result, Lana says various unfinished songs saved on the tech that was stolen were leaked and a manuscript for her book that wasn’t backed up was also lost.

Amid all this, it’s touching to see Lana returned so quickly with new music. Here’s everything you need to know about Lana’s forthcoming album.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Release Date

Lana’s forthcoming album will drop on March 10, 2023.

Pre-Order Information For Lana’s Upcoming Album

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is available to pre-order now. Fans can purchase the album as a CD ($14), a cassette ($15), and two vinyl records (one standard and the other exclusive). The standard vinyl, $36, features the yellow edition cover art. Meanwhile, the exclusive option offers a white vinyl for $37.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tracklist

Lana has yet to share the official tracklist for the album. However, Apple Music lists the record as having 16 songs with the album’s title track being the second song.