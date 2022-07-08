The Minions: The Rise Of Gru Soundtrack Is The Unexpected Album Of The Summer

What can’t Jack Antonoff do?
Another day, another hit from the Despicable Me franchise. On July 1, the animated Minions: The Rise of Gru movie was released in theaters. Jack Antonoff helped make an absolute banger of a soundtrack. Obviously, Twitter can’t get enough of it.
On May 10, Antonoff teased the soundtrack’s tracklist on Instagram. Clad in a ‘70s-esque cloud of vibrant hues, artists such as Diana Ross, Tame Impala, H.E.R., Phoebe Bridgers, Kali Uchis, and others were announced to appear on this fever dream of a record.