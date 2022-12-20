Go sports!
Watching all 64 matches of the World Cup isn’t for everyone, but there are some benefits to tuning into one of the biggest sport tournaments in the world — besides being able to keep up with small talk. At the 2022 World Cup, there were plenty of swoon-worthy athletes. Here are the internet’s collective World Cup crushes (a non-exhaustive list, obv).
Rodrigo de Paul, 28, is number 7 on the Argentina national team, and he is definitely crush-worthy. He’s in a relationship with Tini Stoessel, an Argentinan actor, model, and singer.