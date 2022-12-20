Your Christmas 2022 Horoscope Is Bringing *Major* Resting Grinch Face

The holidays are as festive as they are unpredictable, but that won’t stop the world from celebrating. The vibes, however, will depend on the astro-weather, which brings us to your Christmas 2022 horoscope. Now, by no means am I trying to cancel the most wonderful time of the year or anything like that, but the cosmos isn’t about to deck the halls either. Let me explain.

On top of the fact Mercury will be in its pre-shadow phase before kicking off its retrograde journey through Capricorn on Dec. 29, Mars — planet of action, desire and passion — will be well into its backwards journey through Gemini, which also happens to be a Mercury-ruled sign. Lazy Christmas? Perhaps, but beyond prompting a desire to slow down and mentally detach, this mercurial mayhem will be the Number One cause of delays, whether it hits the gifts you might be shipping or the logistics of your holiday gathering(s).

Moreover, amidst the moon’s journey through rebellious Aquarius, it will approach its monthly square to the Nodes of Destiny on Christmas Day. Fixated and relentlessly stubborn, the moon represents the home while Aquarius speaks to the community, aka your family, friends and loved ones. That said, if there’s an emotional attachment that’s been triggering unconscious friction or emotional upheaval, this lunar transit will make it known. Luna will also be approaching its square to Aquarius’ modern ruler, Uranus, which is notorious for bringing chaos and unexpected change.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

The moon will also be in alignment with Mars retrograde, which adds a bit of spice, passion and mental stimulation to the mix. Again, given that Mars is currently retrograde, this could also bring the past back around for review, even if that means revisiting conversations you’d normally sweep under the rug.

On that note, here’s what you can expect this Christmas, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries

You’re doing things traditionally this year, so many of you will return to your old stomping grounds. Be it a family member’s home you haven’t visited in a while or old friends from grade school, Mars retrograde has you retracing steps — but the Aquarius moon is all the more reason to wander.

Taurus

Double- and triple-check your travel itinerary and expenses; the retrograde faux pas are inevitable. Also, if you’re traveling home to visit family and friends, you’re more prone to catching people off guard, especially with the moon squaring Uranus in your sign. But there’s nothing wrong with a little holiday surprise, as long as you tone it down on the shock value.

Gemini

Ground your energy before you head out to celebrate, because your indecision is next level today. If you’re already in a romantic commitment, you may wanna check in with your S.O. before you accidentally sell out on their family festivities. Communication is key, as per usual.

Cancer

If things are rocky between you and your person, this may foreshadow what’s to come during the upcoming Mercury retrograde. Although, with the moon moving through Aquarius and your intimate eighth house — while at odds with Uranus and in harmony with Mars — you’re more likely to choose your freedom as opposed to compromising.

Leo

If you find yourself seeking validation or a significant other’s approval, lean on your loved ones for the support you need instead. You’ll also have plenty of traction happening in your responsible sixth house of due diligence, which is all the more reason to revisit some of your OG holiday recipes.

Shutterstock

Virgo

The only thing more fun than celebrating the holidays alongside your favorite people is the mess you make when you’re all together. Granted, you’re not very fond of the logistical disarray, but this is where you’re being encouraged to keep an open mind. It’s time to make some new rules.

Libra

You’re everyone’s favorite holiday host, but what if you’re in the mood for something a little different this year? Make sure you’re communicating clearly, and no need to succumb to people pleasing. Play things by ear, and relay the message when you decide on next steps.

Scorpio

If family members are at odds with one another, try to stay in your own lane. Besides, there are plenty of ways to keep the holiday spirit alive, even if that means taking matters into your own hands. You’re an alchemist by nature, and today’s one of those days where your magic would come in handy.

Sagittarius

Bickering with your S.O. much? It’s all thanks to Mars retrograde igniting your relationship sector, but detaching yourself from a specific outcome or reaction when opening presents this year is key. Besides, it’s the thought that counts, right?

Capricorn

You’ve always been a fan of traditions, but with Mars retrograde raising havoc via your sixth house of tedious to-dos, things may not go according to plan this year. Another one for the books? Most definitely, so try to enjoy this moment with friends and family. P.S.: Some of the presents under the tree might even catch you off guard, too.

Aquarius

You’re not usually sentimental, but some unexpected events could have you in your feelings this year. Maybe you’re missing someone, or simply wishing you were somewhere else at the moment. No need to lash out on your loved ones, though. Instead, take a break if needed.

Pisces

If you’re in two minds about this year’s holiday festivities, or simply feeling unmotivated, there’s no need to apply more pressure on yourself. In fact, you may even have some unconventional beliefs about the whole thing, while others have no choice but to work an extra shift. Bottom line? Release the guilt.