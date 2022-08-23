A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 22, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Harry Styles’ Dating Strategy Is Fascinating

Truly, any of us would be lucky to score a date with Harry Styles, but that is almost definitely an impossibility (his relationship with Olivia Wilde notwithstanding). I am surprised that Harry does not Google his dates before going out with them, because that’s a level of restraint I could never achieve. But Harry also opened up about a few of his dating strategies, including the topic he usually has to bring up on the second date. READ MORE

Taylor Lautner’s Fiancée Is Going To Become Taylor Lautner When They Get Married

Imagine this: Taylor Lautner’s birthday is coming up. His wife, Taylor Lautner, buys him a present online, and wants to keep it a surprise until his birthday. But she’s out when the package for Taylor Lautner is delivered. Taylor Lautner is home, sees a package addressed to Taylor Lautner, opens it immediately, and texts a photo to Taylor Lautner. Taylor Lautner is crushed; she had a big plan on how to give it to him. The Taylor Lautners’ day is ruined. READ MORE

TRENDING

Demi Lovato’s Beauty Evolution Shows She’s Always Been Ahead Of The Trends

We’ve known Demi ever since her turn as Mitchie in Camp Rock (speaking of, watch this TikTok immediately) way back in 2008. Ever since then, she’s been serving us absolutely incredible looks, experimenting with dramatic hairstyles and bold makeup. Demi has never been afraid to take a risk and try something new, which is exactly the kind of attitude that any trendsetter simply must have. READ MORE

Alert! Aidan Will Reportedly Be In The Next Season Of And Just Like That!

OK, Aidan hive, rise up! Truthfully everyone Carrie has ever dated has been terrible, but the least terrible of all of them was Aidan (although not when they got back together, and dear God, not from the second movie). Since Aidan’s BIGgest obstacle has gone to the BIG Peloton leaderboard in the sky, I guess it’s time for a *checks notes* fourth chance? And just like that, I’m invested. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF