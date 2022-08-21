Taylor Lautner's Fiancé Is Going To Change Her Name To Taylor Lautner

Get ready for two “Taylor Lautners” to take over as bride and groom. Yep, you heard that right — Taylor Lautner’s fiancé Dome will change her name to Taylor Lautner after marrying the actor. The Twilight star confirmed the unique name situation during an appearance on the Aug. 12 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the name change will certainly make things a little confusing for fans.

ICYMI, Lautner proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor Dome, in November 2021. In a pic shared on Dome’s Instagram at the time, the lovebirds are embraced during the proposal in front of a neon “Lautner” sign, which suggested the two would be sharing the same last name after tying the knot, although fans were still suspicious about it up until recently, since the change would mean both husband and wife would have the exact same name.

Lautner finally confirmed the fact on the Aug. 12 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, telling Clarkson that his fiancé would in fact take his last name. He also explained that having the same last name may not make things that confusing after all, since Lautner usually goes by “Taylor” while Dome has taken to the nickname “Tay.” However, Lautner admitted that there are times when people “just do ‘boy Tay’ and ‘girl Tay.’”

Lautner first met his now-fiancé through his sister, Makena Moore. "My sister Makena actually introduced us," he told People in January. "She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

The Twilight star explained that he was on a hiatus from acting when he met Dome, who is a nurse. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told People. "And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out."

The lovebirds went public with their relationship in 2018, before announcing their engagement on Instagram in November 2021. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true," Lautner wrote on Instagram at the time. As the two Taylors prepare to walk down the aisle, fans should get ready for a world where two Taylor Lautners exist.