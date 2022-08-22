Harry Styles Explained Exactly What Happens On His Second Dates

Fangirls, feel free to scrutinize this closely: The world now knows what it’s like to go on a second date with Harry Styles. In his October/ November Rolling Stone cover story, which published on Aug. 22, “the world’s most wanted man” opened up about going on dates and the trolling that comes along with it.

When it comes to dating, Styles wants to set boundaries. However, his private and public lives often spill into each other, and he tries to warn the people he dates about the negative attention they might receive online. “Other people blur the lines for you,” he told the outlet, referring to paparazzi and fans. “Can you imagine, going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the [internet], and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real.… But anyway, what do you want to eat?’” Yeah.. seems pretty awkward if you ask me.

This isn’t the first time Styles discussed his unique approach to dating. In a March 2020 interview with The Howard Stern Show, he revealed he prefers to date like “normal” but knows that’s not really possible. “It’s always kind of a balance thing because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal,” Styles told Stern. “I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff.”

When it comes to dating, Styles isn’t much different than your average 20-something. In a 2017 interview with the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, he revealed he used to be somewhat of an internet sleuth.

“I used to [Google dates], then I said ‘I'm not going to do that anymore,’” he told host Nick Grimshaw. “It's impossible to go in without a perception of someone and you've never met them and I started feeling like that was wrong and weird.” Good for Styles, but personally I don’t think I can give up my ritual of Googling my potential dates.

Well, there, you have it, going on a date with Styles is apparently not that different than dating anyone else. As long as you can handle a few social media trolls.