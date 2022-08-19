Alert! Aidan Will Reportedly Be In And Just Like That Season 2

Carrie Bradshaw had two major loves on Sex and the City. While her fate with one was sealed in the first season of And Just Like That thanks to a doomed Peloton ride, it looks like she might get a second chance at love with the other in Season 2. John Corbett is reportedly returning to the role of Aidan Shaw for And Just Like That Season 2. Here’s what that could mean for the Sex and the City cinematic universe.

On Aug. 19, Deadline reported that Corbett is set for a multi-episode arc in Season 2 of And Just Like That, although HBO Max and Corbett have yet to confirm the news.

More to come...