I’m a hot sleeper, so I’m always on the lookout for sleepwear to accommodate my sweaty self. The best pajamas for hot sleepers are made of lightweight, breathable fabrics in airy, loose cuts that don’t cling to your body (and, as a result, cause sweat). From flowy nightgowns to crisp two-piece sets, you have plenty of sleepwear options to chose from for a better night’s sleep.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Pajamas For Hot Sleepers

Material

When it comes to cooling pajamas, material is queen. Look for breathable, lightweight fabrics like linen, cotton, viscose (made from bamboo), and modal blends, and avoid heavier, heat-trapping fabrics, like fleece.

Cut

Pay attention to the cut of your pajamas, as well. Rather than form-fitting, heat-trapping styles, it’s a good idea to look for styles with a loose, relaxed fit, like a drapey, slip-style night dress. It also makes sense to seek styles that cover less skin, like shorts or a short-sleeved sleep shirt, to help keep you ventilated. That said, a long shirt and pant set can also be a viable option (especially during the colder months) as long as it’s in an ultra-breathable material, like linen.

You deserve some pajamas that keep you feeling cute and cool. Scroll on to shop 14 of the best pajamas for hot sleepers on Amazon.

01 Editor’s Pick: These Cotton & Modal Pajamas That Feel So Expensive Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Short Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of 56% cotton, 47% modal, and 7% elastane, this pajama set feels buttery-soft, keeps you cool, and looks like name-brand pajamas that cost double (or triple) the price. Subtle ruffle details along the leg and arm openings gives this classic silhouette a delicate spin. Choose from 10 restful, subdued shades, like caramel (pictured), pale pink, and seafoam green. Editor praise: “These are my go-to pajamas over the hot summer months. The material is soft and lightweight yet durable, not flimsy. The silhouette drapes beautifully (not too tight, not too loose), and the style is polished enough to make bedtime feel special. I was so impressed with the quality that I immediately bought them in another color.” — Elite Daily editor, Caroline Goldstein Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 7X

Available colors: 10

02 A 100% Cotton PJ Set You Can Wear Beyond The Bedroom Ekouaer Cotton Sleepwear Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon These shorty pajamas are made of 100% cotton, so they’ll be breathable and cool; and with the loose-fitting short sleeves and bottoms, you won’t have to worry about any excess fabric trapping heat, either. More than merely functional, the silhouette is so classic, you could easily wear this set out with some slide sandals (or even wear the shorts or shirt individually), and none will be the wiser. Enthusiastic review: “I had to buy a second set in this style, that's how perfect they are. You won't regret it... I have 3 sets of Ekouaer brand PJ's they're so soft and not hot at all. Best part is they look like regular casual clothes. Especially these tops I wear them with jeans or shorts, or as the set to run errands or whatever...I can't say enough good things.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

03 An Airy Bamboo Nightgown With A Sweet Satin Trim WiWi Bamboo Sleeveless Nightgown Amazon $20 See On Amazon The sweet satiny trim on this nightgown might not help keep you cool, but everything else will — from the tank sleeves, to the breezy, loose fit. This nightgown will keep you ventilated and cute. And it’s made from a super-soft and cool blend of 95% bamboo-derived viscose and 5% spandex. Wear it to bed, to lounge, or toss on some gladiator sandals and head to the store. Enthusiastic review: “I bought 2 of these and they are so, so comfortable. They feel like you have nothing on. Very light and cool, soft, and made very well. Have not washed them yet, but can tell they won't wrinkle up.. I bought them because I get very hot while sleeping and these seem to take care of that problem. The colors are true to what you see. I bought one size up because I like my gowns to be a little loose. I recommend these for everyone.” Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 37

04 A Timeless Button-Down Nightshirt In Sizes Up To 6X Amazon Essentials Piped Nightshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sleepwear doesn’t get much more classic than a button-down nightshirt, and this one from Amazon Essentials is made of 95% modal mixed with 5% elastane, so it’s ideal for hot sleepers. This has long sleeves, but the breathable, silky-soft material and knee-length hem allow for plenty of airflow. Enthusiastic review: “I am obsessed with this. Best impulse purchase I’ve made on Amazon. Affordable, pretty, and ridiculously comfy. If you sleep hot like I do, this is thin enough to wear in the summer, yet long sleeve and cozy enough to wear in the winter. [...]” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 18

05 Some Classic Cotton Pajamas That’ll Never Go Out Of Style GLOBAL Cotton Pajamas Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you love the look of a classic pajama but worry about overheating, try this pajama set — it has the timeless vibe you’re looking for, but it’s made from breathable 100% cotton, so you’ll stay cool. And how cute are the patch front pockets? Paired with cutoffs and espadrilles, the top would make an adorable light summer shirt. This listing also includes a style with long sleeves and pants, but the shorts version will keep sweaty sleepers cooler. Enthusiastic review: “These pjs fit as expected. The fabric is soft and gets even softer and more comfortable after washing. They did not shrink. These are great cotton pjs for the price. I would highly recommend and i want to buy more. I got them because im now having night sweats [...] and these are perfect for warm weather and for the sweating. Made of very good quality breathable cotton.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

06 A Cami Set You’ll Reach For On The Hottest Nights Ekouaer Cami Sleep Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon With retro, high-cut shorts and a criss-cross back, this cami sleep set is minimalist and adorable. It’s made from 95% rayon with 5% spandex for stretch, breathability, and movement. Just because you look hot, doesn’t mean you have to feel that way — and since the cami is so simple, you can wear it as a separate during the day. Enthusiastic review: “I tend to get really hot when I sleep, these are comfy, soft, fit great, and allow me to not overheat.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

07 These Sophisticated Pajamas In Pure Linen Noble Mount 100% Linen Pajama Set Amazon $90 See On Amazon This pair of 100% linen pajamas is the sort of timeless piece you’ll keep forever. Featuring drawstring bottoms and a double-breasted long-sleeved top with a notch collar and patch pocket — both in a relaxed fit — this is the long-sleeved pajama set that’ll actually keep hot sleepers cool. Choose from four pretty shades. Enthusiastic review: “I must write a review to as these are just the best! [...] The are very loose on me with lots of ease. [...] They didn’t shrink in the washer and dryer. They did wrinkle a little but, that is the beauty of linen. The blue color is so rich looking.” Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

08 These Ultra-Soft Viscose Pajamas That Come In So Many Fun Colors Anjue Short Sleeve Pajamas Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon This pajama set comes in so many fun colors and prints — from cute pink polka dots to classic buffalo plaid — you’re sure to find one that suits your mood. These are made from bamboo-derived viscose, one of the best fabrics for keeping cool, plus 5% spandex for comfy stretch. Combined with the short sleeves and bottoms, you’re guaranteed to have a ventilated night’s sleep. That contrasting piping and drawstring waist is such a sweet detail, too. Enthusiastic review: “I absolutely love these pjs. I live in the southeast where it’s already 93° outside & I worried that these were going to be too hot but they definitely are not!! I love the feel of the material. They are so soft and comfortable. [...] I’m super picky about fabric, comfort and weight and these are perfect!! Not too heavy, not too hot & the fabric is so soft. I cannot day enough good things about them.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

09 A Pair Of Flowy Bamboo Pajamas With Airy Capris Latuza Pleated Top and Capris Pajamas Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Just because you’re concerned about overheating doesn’t mean you don’t care about looking cute, and these pajamas totally get that. Made from 95% viscose (derived from bamboo, and dreamily breathable) mixed with 5% spandex for lots of stretch, these pajamas feature the cutest pleated top and flowy drawstring capris, so you’ll be cool while you sleep — and they’re so cute, you’ll want to wear them all day, every day. Enthusiastic review: “​​These pajamas are so soft and comfortable. The fit is great. Only pajamas I have found that keep me from sweating during the night. I have bought 6 sets of Latuza shorts and capri sets in the last month. Would buy more of this set if more bright or pastel colors were available. Don't hesitate to buy any of the Latuza rayon from bamboo pajamas!” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

10 This Sleeveless Pajama Set With Cute Lace Trim GYS Bamboo Lace Trim Pajamas Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sleeveless pajama set is adorned with the cutest lace trim, and it’s made of moisture-wicking 95% viscose derived from bamboo and 5% spandex for stretch. Even though the listing claims these fit true to size, the brand says that these are more form-fitting, so if you’re after extra ventilation, size up. Enthusiastic review: “​​These are SO incredibly soft and they absolutely do their job which is keep me cool at night. I was looking for something to help beat the night sweats [...] In the past, I've woken up multiple times at night because of it and felt exhausted the next day. I did not wake up once last night from overheating and am so thankful I found this set! To top it off, they are so cute and fit well. If you have trouble in all this heat and humidity, no doubt you will love them, too!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

11 A Vintage-Inspired Cotton Nightgown For Bridgerton Vibes Hotouch Sleeveless Nightgown Amazon $29 See On Amazon Even if you’re not on the Regencycore bandwagon, this Bridgerton-esque nightgown is the perfect thing for a hot night. Made from breathable 100% cotton, and with the loveliest floral embroidery along the neckline, this knee-length nightgown will keep you feeling cool and looking elegant. The white shade pictured is especially sweet, but you have 22 more colors and prints to choose from, like cornflower blue and lilac polka dots. Enthusiastic review: “This is my ultimate FAVORITE nightgown, as someone who gets very hot they sleep. If this is you, get it! Get two!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

12 This Shorts Sleep Set In Mood-Boosting Tie-Dye Milumia Short Sleeve Pajamas Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging or sleeping, this tie-dye sleep set is made from 85% cotton, and features a relaxed fit through the short sleeves and bottoms (accented by a cute ruffle trim), so you’ll stay cool. With 15% spandex for plenty of stretch, hot sleepers won’t feel restricted by tight fabric. That fun tie-dye print will lift your spirits when you wake up in the morning. Enthusiastic review: “Light weight and comfortable. Perfect for the summer. Thought it might fit small but fits great” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 6

13 These Splurgeworthy Striped Cotton Pajamas You’ll Have Forever BedHead Pajamas Classic Stripe Pajama Set Amazon $98 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for pajamas as an investment piece, feast your eyes on the classic details of this pajama set by BedHead: The lightweight, 100% cotton construction; the adorable striped print that’s just a teeny bit retro; the double-breasted top with contrasting piping; that luxuriously easy fit. All details that combine into breathable, heirloom set you’ll keep forever. Enthusiastic review: “These are the nicest pajamas I have ever owned. Would love to purchase more; expensive, but worth it in my opinion. They wash well, not overly wrinkled, and they fit perfectly, very comfortable. I love love love them.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2