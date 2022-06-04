Nothing ruins a good night’s sleep like waking up in the morning (or the middle of the night) with sweaty, sticky pajamas. While cranking the A/C might be your first line of defense, sometimes that just doesn’t cut it — so if you’re a naturally sweaty sleeper or just trying to beat the summer heat, the key to sweat-free sleep is the right pair of pajamas. The best cooling pajamas have relaxed fits, and are made from lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking fabrics that will help keep you cool and dry all night long.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Cooling Pajamas

The most important thing to think about is fabric. Stay away from heat-trapping flannel or fleece, as well as 100% polyester, which tends not to be breathable. And while silk is breathable, and feels luxurious against your skin, it clings to moisture and odor — not the best choice for sweating in.

Instead, opt for cooling fabrics like bamboo, cotton, bamboo-derived viscose (also known as rayon), linen, and modal blends, which are lightweight and breathable, and some are even moisture-wicking.

The cut of your pajamas is important, too. Generally, it’s best to steer clear of sleepwear that’s tight or form-fitting (especially if it’s made of the aforementioned no-go fabrics), since that’ll keep hot air — and sweat — locked in. Instead, opt for flowy slip dresses, sleeveless or short-sleeve tops, and shorts or capris with a relaxed fit to promote air circulation.

Whether you’re a sweaty sleeper or just want to stay cool on hot summer nights, keep scrolling for 12 of the best cooling pajamas available on Amazon.

01 This Soft Cotton-Blend Button-Down Set With Ruffle Details Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Short Pajama Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Feel chic while you sleep with this button-down set. It’s made from a blend of 56% cotton, 37% modal, and 7% elastane for a super-soft and highly breathable feel, and the short-sleeve shirt and shorts are sure to keep you cool. The shirt features a notched collar and classic chest pocket, and the shorts come with a comfortable elastic waistband and the cutest ruffle hem. Helpful review: “I sleep hot, these pj’s keep me comfy all night long! They are soft and cool enough (I’m always hot). I will buy them again and recommend them especially for the price!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

02 A Short-Sleeve Viscose PJ Set With Satin Accents Latuza V-Neck Short Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Get yourself out of a sticky situation with this matching pajama set. It’s made from 95% viscose derived from bamboo — which is light, airy, absorbent, and won’t trap heat — while 5% spandex provides adequate stretch. The short-sleeve top and matching boxer-style shorts have a silky trim for a luxurious look and feel. With over 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, customers agree this pajama set is comfy and cooling. Helpful review: “I sleep hot and usually will wake up every night, with the night sweats or the overheated feeling, but I've yet to have this issue with these bamboo pj's. I seem to keep an even body temperature all night long [...] If you suffer from night sweats or overheat while you sleep, THESE LATUZA BAMBOO PJ's ARE THE ANSWER!!!” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

03 This Sleeveless Bamboo Nightgown With A Swingy Hemline GYS Bamboo Sleeveless V Neck Nightdress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for a night dress that will keep you cool and covered while you sleep, look no further than this A-line tank dress. It’s made from 95% bamboo viscose and a touch of spandex to create a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric that’s stretchy and cling-free. The V-neck has a stylish satin trim, while the relaxed fit allows for air circulation. Helpful review: “Absolutely Divine in every aspect! I slept so much better wearing this gown! I was amazed something so small could make such a big difference. It is the most comfortable, stretchy, breathable, lightweight, nonbinding, nearly nude feeling, delicious fabric ever invented! I plan to buy one in every color. Great workmanship on the sewing with nice finishes. Love it! My new favorite nightwear.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

04 This Breezy Racerback Nightgown Made From A Cotton Blend Avidlove Chemise Racerback Sleeveless Sleep Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sleeveless nightgowns like this one can be a godsend for sweaty sleepers, thanks to the relaxed silhouette that offers maximum airflow for sweat-free sleep. The affordable sleep dress hits just above the knee. The fabric is constructed from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, boasting a soft feel that’s breathable and absorbent. Featuring a scoop neckline and sporty-chic racerback, this flowy nightgown is a fan-favorite on Amazon — with nearly 7,000 all-positive reviews. Helpful review: “I get really hot when sleeping and toss and turn frequently. This product keeps me so very comfortable and does not bunch up if you move allot in your sleep. Fabric is perfect choice, very pleased.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

05 These Cool Boxer Shorts Made From Temperature-Regulating Materials HUE SleepWell with TempTech Boxer Pajama Short Amazon $14 See On Amazon These boxer shorts are truly unique — and made especially with sweaty sleepers in mind. The fabric is a blend of rayon and spandex, and incorporates temperature-regulating technology to keep you cool all night long. Plus, there’s a matching tank made from the same intelligent fabric. Helpful review: “The shorts are made of a very soft, comfortable fabric. It almost feels like you are not wearing them at all.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

06 A Timeless Pajama Set Crafted Of 100% Linen Noble Mount 100% Linen Pajama Set Amazon $90 See On Amazon Linen is one of the best cooling materials out there (hence why it’s the material of choice for so many summer clothes), so you can rest easy knowing this classic pajama set will keep you perfectly temperate all night long. This set has a loose, relaxed fit that doesn’t cling uncomfortably to your body, and the 100% linen construction has a naturally rumpled look to it. Better yet, it’s machine-washable and doesn’t shrink in the wash. It’s on the pricier end, but between its thoughtful construction and timeless design, you’ll hold onto these PJs for years to come. Helpful review: “Very comfortable and had the best sleep I've had in a long time. I will be ordering more.” Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

07 This Cute Bamboo Slip Dress You Can Wear Beyond The Bedroom WiWi Bamboo V Neck Slip Nightdress Amazon $26 See On Amazon When it comes to sweaty sleepers, less is definitely more, like this slinky slip dress with adjustable straps. Silky-smooth and soft to the touch, this nightdress is made from a blend of 95% bamboo viscose and 5% spandex for lightweight and breathable wear. With a whopping 43 colors, you’ll be sure to find one that fits your style. And thanks to its simple, streamlined silhouette, you can easily throw on a pair of slide sandals and jewelry and wear this during the daytime, too — no one will know you’re actually in your PJs. Helpful review: “Perfect summer garb. I love the color (irony grey), the fabric and the fit. [...] I am prone to being rather overheated these days, and this little dress is my solution. Wearing it as sleepwear and around the house. This is an item that I need more of, in various colors! It will also be good over a bathing suit.” Available sizes: Small — 4X

08 A Short-Sleeve Button-Down Set Made Of 100% Cotton PajamaGram Soft Cotton Pajama Shorts Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Here’s another classic button-down set, this time made from 100% cotton. These super-soft and breathable pajamas have cute contrast piping and a small chest pocket. One reviewer noted that the elastic drawstring shorts “don’t bunch up” throughout the night. One note: According to the manufacturer, these pajamas run on the large side for a relaxed fit, so if you prefer a slightly closer fit, be sure to size down. Helpful review: “Great! Comfy, very easy to sleep in, super soft, and breathable [...]” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

09 This Best-Selling Rayon Sleep Shirt Ekouaer Short Sleeve Button Down Nightgown Amazon $27 See On Amazon Boasting over 8,800 five-star ratings, this roomy knee-length nightgown is the perfect alternative to your worn-in oversized T-shirt. Made from a lightweight, breathable combination of 95% rayon and 5% spandex (which one Amazon reviewer referred to as feeling like “a whisper on your body”), this dress features a full-length button closure so you can adjust for more airflow, and the short sleeves are finished with a sweet ruffle trim. Not to mention it comes in so many colors and patterns, like tie-dye and leopard print. Helpful review: “This gown is so perfect! It is soft and flowy. [...] coolness at night is important to me. This gown is soft and cool, I did not feel hot. It is flowy so does not cling or stick to me. The v-neck is low cut so there is nothing up close to my neck which tends to make me hot. It is not too thick, but also not see thru. Has quickly become my favorite.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

10 A Viscose-Blend PJ Set That Comes So Many Cute Colors & Prints Joyaria Button Down Short Sleeve PJ Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic button-down pajama set — especially if it’s made from a blend of breathable, moisture-wicking bamboo viscose and stretchy spandex like this one. The short-sleeve top has a stylish collar and small chest pocket, complete with contrast piping, and the matching shorts have an elastic waist with a ribbon drawstring. You have plenty of color options, from basic neutrals to bright pastels and bold prints, like the fun leopard print pictured. Helpful review: “They are so much cooler than my typical hot weather PJ's. They're cute but still cover well and are super comfy, I think I'll have to order a few other pairs!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Cotton-Blend Maxi Nightgown That Keeps You Cool & Covered AVIIER Sleeveless Full Slip Night Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This maxi nightgown with an asymmetrical hem is sure to keep sweat at bay. Even though it contains 35% polyester, 65% cotton keeps it breathable, and the flowy A-line silhouette and side slits allow for air flow. Adjustable straps make for a custom fit. Even better? It has pockets. It’s so cute and comfy, you’ll want to wear it around the house (or out for errands) all day. Helpful review: “This gown is a must have!!! The quality of the material is great and the colors are beautiful. I ordered all colors. The material is not to thin or thick it's a perfect gown for people who are hot at night (like me). The flow is perfect and your boobs (natural 40-D) don't fall out if you're a side or back sleeper.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

