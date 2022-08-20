A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 19, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Apparently “Unbreakable”

OK, someone call Kimmy Schmidt, because this couple took her adjective. There have been breakup rumors swirling around the pair for a bit, citing their lack of public appearances together and their relatively quiet social media presence lately. But apparently this couple’s spiritual devotion to each other is still going strong. As strong as a blood oath, perhaps? READ MORE

How To Figure Out "Your Type" When Dating

It’s not quite as simple as saying, “Chris Pine” or “Regé-Jean Page” or “Ewan McGregor in Moulin Rouge!” Sure, physical type is one thing, but ultimately figuring out the patterns in people you date and what you’re attracted to takes a little bit more work. But it’s fun work, I promise! It includes some journal prompts from dating experts, so I’m already on board. READ MORE

TRENDING

These IG-Worthy Barbiecore Destinations Should Def Be On Your Bucket List

I have actually been to one of these locations, and can confirm that it was an absolute swoon-worthy pink palace. The Barbiecore trend isn’t going away anytime soon (we’re overdue for some new BTS photos from the Barbie movie), so go ahead and update your vacation wish list to include some of these destinations. READ MORE

This Is The Most Important Aspect Of Your Birth Chart

Whether you're constantly recognized for your dazzling creativity, or perhaps criticized for being too stubborn (or both!), the influence of the elements in astrology plays a significant role in your cosmic identity. After all, the four elements are very much alive within each and every person — but how many of them show up in your chart? And more importantly, what does it mean? Let’s take a look. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF