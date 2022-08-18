Nicki Dragged Britney’s Ex Kevin For His Quotes About Her Parenting

Britney Spears received support from a fellow music industry heavyweight amid the ongoing drama with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. On Aug. 11, Nicki Minaj held her latest Queen Radio broadcast on the platform Amp and took a moment during the show to address Federline directly.

On Aug. 6, Federline alleged in an interview with The Daily Mail that his sons with Spears, Sean Preston and Jayden James, did not want to see their mother anymore and “made the decision not to go to her wedding.” Both Spears and her husband Sam Asghari, who married on June 9, fired back at Federline’s claims. Spears said in part in an Instagram Story that Federline’s comments were “hurtful.” (Representatives for Minaj, Spears, and Federline did not return Elite Daily’s request for comment by the time of publication.)

Their family drama has been highly publicized in the following weeks, so much so that Minaj has now weighed in. In a recording of her Queen Radio show that was posted on Twitter by the account Pop Base, Minaj called Federline a “clown” for his publicly commenting on his and Spears’ family life.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be? To be a whole grown f*cking man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?” the rapper said in the recording.

Minaj then said “only cowards” go to the media to call out a famous person they once loved. “Using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment and you think you’re not going to f*cking have karma from it?” she said. “You think it’s OK? You think that anybody is going to feel sorry for you?”

In defending Spears’ parenting of her children, Minaj cited the singer’s Zodiac sign. “That woman is a Sagittarius woman. She loves her kids more than life itself,” she said. “How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense?”

Minaj ended her comments to Federline by expressing sympathy for his children with Spears. “They’re kids — they don’t know how detrimental this is,” she said, “But, you know, leave her the f*ck alone.”