Britney Called Out K-Fed's "Hurtful" Claims That Their Sons Are Avoiding Her

By now, everyone knows Britney Spears is not one to back down, so it was no surprise when she took to Instagram to clap back when her ex Kevin Federline made some hurtful comments about her relationship with her two sons. In a recent interview, Federline claimed that the sons he shares with Spears, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have chosen to distance themselves from her following the termination of her conservatorship. Well, Spears had something to say about that, and Britney Spears’ response to Kevin Federline’s quotes about their sons does not hold back.

In an Aug. 6 interview with Daily Mail, Federline claimed that “the boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.” Spears married husband Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony on June 9, and her sons were noticeably absent. Federline went on to claim that the boys chose not to attend their mother’s wedding based on “nude” photos of Spears on Instagram.

Federline’s interview upset Spears and Asghari so much that both took to social media to share their side of the story. On Spears’ Instagram story, she wrote: “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children… As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone… It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram… it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything ... Only one word: HURTFUL.”

Asghari backed up Spears’ statement, sharing on his own Instagram story: “To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt which is quite modest these days.” Asghari continued to say, “There is no validity to [Federline’s] statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model.” Ooh, burn.

In a longer response on Spears’ Instagram feed, she continued to share her feelings and called out Federline for the trauma he has contributed to. “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

Federline obtained sole custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James in 2007, as Spears entered into a binding conservatorship that lasted for 13 years. At the time, Sean was 2 and Jayden was 22 months. Throughout the course of Spears’ conservatorship, she’s maintained consistent visitation with her sons, often sharing sweet photos with them to her Instagram.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

Federline hasn’t responded to Spears or Asghari, and for the sake of Spears’ peace, I hope he keeps it that way.