Sam Asghari Defended Britney Spears' Nudes After K-Fed’s Comments

Sam Asghari is taking his protective husband duties very seriously. The actor took to his IG Stories on Aug. 8 to respond to Kevin Federline’s comments about why Britney Spears’ sons have kept their distance. According to Kevin, Sean Preston[, 16 age and Jayden James Federline, 15 age, are embarrassed by their mom’s social media behavior, specifically her nude photos. But Sam isn’t having it. He defended Britney’s “positive body image” in a statement on IG.

OK, OK, to backtrack a bit: Britney often posts nude or semi-nude photos on the ‘gram, and apparently, her sons don’t love it. On Aug. 6, Kevin told the Daily Mail that the “boys have decided they are not seeing her right now.” Apparently, they aren’t too happy about her social media presence. He continued, “I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough.” He added, “I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.” Ouch.

Luckily for Britney, Sam was ready to jump to her defense. “Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers [sic] choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers emberrassed [sic] of their parents,” Asghari wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Aug. 8, per Page Six. “The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager.”

J. Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He continued, “Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers [sic] choices are harmless and an expression of a newly found freedom. There is nothing to be emberrassed [sic] about just lots of things to be proud of ❤️🙏 .”

Britney also responded to Kevin’s claims. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram.”

Here’s hoping Britney’s relationship with her sons only grows stronger.