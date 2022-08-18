Nailed It
Fall 2022 nail trends include contrasting french manicures, one of fall 2022's new nail art trends.

Fall’s Coolest Nail Trends Are Surprisingly Chill This Year

To say these 💅 are understated would be an understatement.

By Amber Rambharose
Shutterstock

Fall is on the way and, with it, a slew of new nail trends. While autumn’s biggest manicure moments are a far cry from the mega-luxe manis of summer, there’s still a ton to love, so I tapped Michelle Khan, one of TikTok’s fave nail artists, to give me the rundown.

Anna Efetova/Moment/Getty Images

From this fall’s hottest nail shape to the newest french mani update, Khan has insights into everything you’re about to see on your FYP and your fave celebs’ own nails. The best part? Most of these styles can be done at home.

Michelle Khan / Instagram

