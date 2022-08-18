To say these 💅 are understated would be an understatement.
Fall is on the way and, with it, a slew of new nail trends. While autumn’s biggest manicure moments are a far cry from the mega-luxe manis of summer, there’s still a ton to love, so I tapped Michelle Khan, one of TikTok’s fave nail artists, to give me the rundown.
From this fall’s hottest nail shape to the newest french mani update, Khan has insights into everything you’re about to see on your FYP and your fave celebs’ own nails. The best part? Most of these styles can be done at home.