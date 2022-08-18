Barbiecore has taken over like we’re truly living “in a Barbie world.” The hot pink aesthetic doesn’t just have to stop at home decor and fashion accessories. There are Barbiecore travel destinations for 2022 that you’ll want to add to your bucket list as well. Whether you’re looking for a vibrant beach getaway or to see some of the naturally colorful sights around the globe, there’s sure to be a pink travel destination you’ll want to see for yourself.

With all the anticipation of the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling coming out in 2023, Barbiecore is having a moment. That means you have time to start saving up for a a trendy Barbiecore-inspired vacation in the future. The first step is, of course, picking out where to go. There are Barbiecore destinations along the West Coast in the U.S. as well as overseas in London and Japan. It’s just a matter of whether or not you’re ready to break out your passport for a pink dream vacay. For a more budget-friendly getaway, you and your besties could plan a weekend away to a hot pink Palm Springs resort or drive along the PCH seeing Barbiecore destinations at each stop. For something more epic to go with your wanderlust, scratch the pink sand beaches in the Bahamas off your to-do list.

Wherever Barbie is calling, you’re sure to find some inspo from this list of 10 Barbiecore travel destination for 2022.

01 Palm Springs, California Trixie Motel A weekend in Palm Springs with the Midge to your Barbie should be on everyone’s list. Just think of how much fun you’ll have relaxing by the pool in your hot pink swimsuit and drinking a delicious pink smoothie. And if Barbiecore is the aesthetic you’re trying to achieve on your vacay, you must stay at the Trixie Motel. This brand-new motel designed by the most Barbiecore drag queen ever, Trixie Mattel, is hot pink from head to toe. You’ll truly feel like you’re staying in Barbie’s Dreamhouse. While each room is Insta-worthy, the Queen of Hearts and Pink Flamingo Suite have the most Barbiecore vibes to them. Some other pink-inspired stays in Palm Springs include the Sands Hotel & Spa, which has a Pink Cabana restaurant, and the Saguaro Hotel, which features a Barbie display in the lobby and has plenty of places around the pool for an Instagram photoshoot.

02 London, England When in London, have a Barbiecore time. That’s right, the UK has tons of hot pink destinations to see, like Peggy Porschen Cakes. This adorable cake shop in London offers afternoon tea, which is the perfect combination of both your Barbiecore and Regencycore aesthetics. Not mention, the sweets are a foodie’s dream come true. While in London, stay in Mayfair Hotel’s Schiaparelli Suite if you want to sleep beneath a hot pink accent wall. Snap some cute pics of your Barbiecore OOTD in front of that accent wall before heading out on the town for drinks at either Simmons Bar or Tonight Josephine. You could even extend your trip overseas and travel to Essex to stay in The Pink House. This fully pink six-bedroom home is more Barbiecore than Barbie’s own Malibu Dreamhouse.

03 Santa Barbara, California Just north of Malibu, you’ll find another Barbiecore travel destination in California — Santa Barbara. Live like Barbie as you spend your days on the beach, or go out and explore some other pink spots around town. The Lotusland gardens may even have some lovely hot pink blooms for you to take pics of. If not, you can still enjoy the pink estate, Cuesta Linda, in Lotusland and use its walls for an Insta backdrop. Before exploring the gardens, stop by Andersen’s Bakery for brunch or high tea in their pink café.

04 Victoria, British Columbia Craigdarroch Castle Up north, they have some Barbiecore as well. For a totally unique stay, book the Zedstream at Hotel Zed, which has pink and purple walls inside. It’s just cozy enough for you and your partner to have a romantic (but Barbiecore) weekend getaway. Take the Ken to your Barbie on a tour of the Craigdarroch Castle around sunset. That’s when the Canadian castle is said to glow pink. Staying on the couples retreat idea, you could even book this Barbiecore vacay around Valentine’s Day — aka the start of cherry blossom season — to see just how the gorgeous pink blooms take over all of Victoria.

05 San Diego, California While you may want to rollerblade down Venice Beach like Robbie and Gosling did for the Barbie movie, San Diego has more of a Barbiecore vibe than Los Angeles. You may even spot some pink mural walls outside of Pigment or Native Poppy as you’re walking around, so always be Insta-ready. While you’re in town, stay at the pink La Valencia Hotel and start each day with coffee from The Pink Rose Cafe. This coffee shop is so pink, it’s the definition of Barbiecore. Of course, one morning you should stop by Morning Glory for brunch and ask to sit in one of their pink booths.

06 San Luis Obispo County, California Anyone who lives in Southern California and loves aesthetically pleasing hotels has the Madonna Inn on their travel bucket list already. This one-of-a-kind inn in San Luis Obispo has some of the most uniquely-designed rooms, and some of them just scream Barbiecore. However Carin is the room you want for the ultimate Barbiecore vacay. It’s all pink from floor to ceiling, and you’ll never want to leave. It’s worth checking availability and seeing how soon you can book your own reservation just for the in-room Instas alone. When you do manage to get away from your Barbiecore oasis, grab something sweet from the Madonna Inn’s Bakery, like the pink champagne cake, and play a round of tennis on their hot pink tennis and basketball courts. That’s right, the hot pink here never stops.

07 Takinoue, Japan ASO FUJITA/amanaimagesRF/amana images/Getty Images As much as you love pink accent walls and tennis courts, sometimes you just want to see Mother Nature flex her Barbiecore aesthetic as well. One of the most beautiful pink destinations around the world is the Takinoue Park in Japan. This is where you’ll see seemingly endless pink moss, Shibazakura, from May to June that looks just like a sea of pink. If you do decide to visit Japan in early May, you may be able to see the end of the cherry blossom season as well, which should be on everyone’s bucket list.

08 Victoria, Australia Another natural pink wonder of the world are the Pink Lakes in Australia. Lake Hillier, on Middle Island near Victoria, is probably the most famous of the pink salt lakes. While the photos are gorgeous, you really need to see this natural phenomena in person. If you happen to be staying in Melbourne during your visit, check out the Pink restaurant, which is full of #PinkVibesOnly and has a bottomless brunch on Sundays.

09 Harbour Island, The Bahamas Harbour Island in The Bahamas has a famous Pink Sand Beach. If you’re channeling your inner Malibu Barbie, you’ll want to spend your vacay on a beach with pink sand. While on the island, stay at the Pink Sands resort. There you can take advantage of their beach amenities, like pink umbrellas and towels.

10 Miami, Florida Barry Winiker/Stockbyte Unreleased/Getty Images Miami is already known for being one of the most colorful cities in the U.S., so it’s a no-brainer that it’s also a Barbiecore travel destination for anyone thinking pink. Just driving around, you’re sure to find plenty of pink buildings and lifeguard towers you’ll want to snap some Instas in front of. If poolside days are a must for you while in the Sunshine State, stay at the Strawberry Moon where they have pink pool cabanas. When you’re not soaking up the sun, stop by Casa Florida or Lolita Dessert Club for something to eat. Since Miami comes alive at night, you’ll want to head out to a bar with Barbiecore vibes like Ted’s Hideaway.

