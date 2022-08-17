A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 16, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Here’s When Brooklyn Wants Kids With Nicola

“I married my best mate, and it’s the best feeling in the world. It’s just me and her,” Brooklyn said. But it’s anyone’s guess on how long the couple will stay “just me and her.” He would ideally be a “young dad” and would love to have, uh, a LOT of kids. So, will all of the in-laws be attending that baby shower? 👀 READ MORE

This Is Who Your Zodiac Sign Is Least Compatible With

If things ever start to heat up between Liam Hemsworth and I, unfortunately, I’m going to have to say, “Sorry, Liam Hemsworth, it’s just not meant to be: You’re a Capricorn,” and then I will send him this article. Obviously, any couple can decide how much they are willing to work together on their relationship, but if you keep having the same issues, it might be due to some foundational astrological incompatibility. READ MORE

This New American Girl Podcast Will Make You Feel Your Feelings

We are fully in the middle of an American Girl renaissance, from the memes to the trend of dressing like your doll, and I am definitely here for it. This new podcast, co-hosted by 16-year-old Shay Rudolph, will be a natural extension of the book series. BRB, digging Kirsten out of my closet so she can listen with me. READ MORE

Black Women In Metal Music Are Screaming “We Belong”

At their heart, hardcore rock and metal are more than music genres — they’re visceral storytelling from a pointed perspective; the perfect outlet for an emotional release of anger, despair, and more. For the young Black women in the industry, this music provides emotional catharsis in a culture that too often demonizes their anger. Elite Daily spoke with Black musicians on finding their place in the genre and continuing to push for change in the industry. READ MORE

