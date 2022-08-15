Here's When Brooklyn Wants Kids With Nicola

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Brooklyn Peltz Beckham with a baby carriage? Five months after getting married, the model-turned-chef revealed that he wants kids with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham “soon.” 👀

"I've always wanted to be a young dad," Brooklyn explained to Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 11. "I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready." Coming from a big family himself, Brooklyn also revealed, "I could have, like, ten [children]." But he will ultimately leave that decision to Nicola, too.

The pair got married in April after a nearly two-year engagement, and during the ET interview, Brooklyn shared how things have changed between them since tying the knot. "It does feel different," he told the outlet. "I married my best mate, and it’s the best feeling in the world. It’s just me and her." Plus, a pair of maybe-feuding in-laws.

Since the duo’s wedding, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. Instead, there has been some speculation about in-law drama between the Peltzes and the Beckhams. From David and Victoria Beckham misnaming the newlyweds as “Mr. and Mrs. Beckham” to the Beckhams reportedly not being “controlled with the Peltz money,” there has been no shortage of rumors.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In August, Brooklyn actually addressed the rumors during his interview with Variety. “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down,” he told the outlet. Thankfully, there seems to be no truth to the speculation. “But everyone gets along, which is good,” he added.

Despite the rumored tension, Brooklyn and Nicola seem to have no problem showing off their love for each other. The same day as his ET interview, Brooklyn debuted an interesting new tattoo on his Instagram Story: the word “married” across his left hand. This isn’t the first tattoo he got in honor of his wedding, either. Brooklyn also got his wedding vows tattooed on his arm in May. He’s not alone in getting tattooed tributes. Nicola has her husband’s name inked on her upper back.

Parenthood might be the only thing more permanent than tattoos, but it sounds like Brooklyn is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Nicola. Wishing all the best for this duo!